Fresh Squeeze | A juicy playlist of new tunes handpicked by the JME team

By JME Staff
Fresh Squeeze logo (pink)
Credit: Fresh Squeeze graphic by Bonnie Zerr

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our Fresh Squeeze playlist.

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Follow the Jacksonville Music Experience on Spotify and our Fresh Squeeze playlist to keep your ear to the ground.

Featured Local Tunes

“Chamomile” by Lazuli Vane

“Squeeze” by IntricateTheAlmighty

“Every Excuse” by Jesabel

“All Great Love” by Cory Driscoll

Playlist highlights

“Tamiditin” by Imarhan

“Moderation” by Cate Le Bon

“Before You Gotta Go” by Courtney Barnett

“Cranium” by Slothrust

“Perfect Wife” by Tasha

“Contrapuntal” by R.A.P. Ferriara

In this article: Cate Le Bon, Cory Driscoll, Fresh Squeeze, Imarhan, IntricateTheAlmighty, JME, New music, playlist and Slothrust

