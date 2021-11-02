Watch | The War On Drugs play Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Maia Stern
Image

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

In their Tiny Desk (home) concert, The War On Drugs gather in their packed studio in Burbank, CA to let us in on the fun and intricate inner workings of their craft. After opening the show with “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” which shares the same title as their new album, frontman Adam Granduciel introduces the band and asks if anybody has a capo. Suddenly a very thoughtfully crafted tiny desk with drumsticks for legs (and topped with a tiny lamp too!) slowly lowers down into the space, delivering said capo. Granduciel smiles, and the group continues with three more tracks from the new record: “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “Old Skin,” and “Change.”

Although the band’s big sound is fit to fill an arena, we’re lucky to get to hear it reverberating in this cozy setting. The War On Drugs’ fifth album, released Oct. 29, presents new songs that feel familiar and true to their sound. Originally based in Philadelphia, PA, the band’s members are now spread out across the country, but they came together to jam, demo, and ultimately record this album as a kindred unit.

The new songs are about reconnection, change, and uncertainty. This line from the title track resonates with me in the context of the daily unknown the pandemic has brought: “Time surrounds me like an ocean / My memories like waves / Is life just dying in slow motion / Or getting stronger everyday.” There’s beautiful tension and a lot of joy in these classic ballads.

SET LIST

  • “I Don’t Live Here Anymore”
  • “I Don’t Wanna Wait”
  • “Old Skin”
  • “Change”

MUSICIANS

  • Adam Granduciel: vocals, guitar
  • Dave Hartley: bass, backing vocals
  • Charlie Hall: drums
  • Anthony LaMarca: guitar, backing vocals
  • Robbie Bennett: keyboards
  • Jon Natchez: saxaphone, keyboards

CREDITS

  • Video: Cody William Smith, Danny Garfield
  • Audio: Austin Asvanonda
  • Director: Cody William Smith
  • Editor: Danny Garfield
  • Audio Mixing: Austin Asvanonda
  • Camera Operators: Paolo Arriola and Keith Pratt
  • Gaffer: Christopher Oh

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Maia Stern
  • Video Producer: Maia Stern
  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Bobby Carter, Kara Frame, Sofie Hernandez-Simeonidis
  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Adam Granduciel, Indie rock, NPR, NPR Music, rock, The War On Drugs and Tiny Desk Concert

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Surfer Blood drop back into Jacksonville with something old, something new”
Nov. 02, 2021

Surfer Blood drop back into Jacksonville with something old, something new
Featured image for “Go | Jacksonville PorchFest in Historic Springfield”
Nov. 02, 2021

Go | Jacksonville PorchFest in Historic Springfield
Featured image for “Watch | The War On Drugs play Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Nov. 02, 2021

Watch | The War On Drugs play Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jacksonville this week”
Nov. 01, 2021

Go | The best concerts in Jacksonville this week
Featured image for “Listen | November’s Fresh Squeeze playlist”
Nov. 01, 2021

Listen | November’s Fresh Squeeze playlist
Featured image for “Hot Off the (Re)Press | Joni Mitchell at Carnegie and R.E.M. at their peak”
Oct. 29, 2021

Hot Off the (Re)Press | Joni Mitchell at Carnegie and R.E.M. at their peak
Featured image for “Jax Photographer Leighton Hoey’s Immersive View of the City’s Music Scene”
Oct. 29, 2021

Jax Photographer Leighton Hoey’s Immersive View of the City’s Music Scene
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Love Burn” by 9E”
Oct. 28, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Love Burn” by 9E
Featured image for “Watch | Tiny Desk winner Neffy”
Oct. 28, 2021

Watch | Tiny Desk winner Neffy
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Four new songs handpicked by the JME team”
Oct. 27, 2021

Fresh Rotation | Four new songs handpicked by the JME team

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM