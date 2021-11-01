Listen | November’s Fresh Squeeze playlist

A juicy playlist of tunes handpicked by the JME team

By JME Staff
Fresh Squeeze lime
Credit: Fresh Squeeze graphic by Bonnie Zerr

JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our monthly Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Follow the Jacksonville Music Experience on Spotify and our Fresh Squeeze playlist to keep your ear to the ground.

Featured Local Tunes

“Delito” by LPT

“Stay in L.A.” by Howdy

“Feelings” by Niki Dawson

“Love Burn” by 9E

“p a c e.” by Wes Harris

Playlist highlights

“The Beachland Ballroom” by IDLES

“Trash Island” by FEELS

“Aureole” by Helado Negro

“Jaywalker” by Andy Shauf

“Bad Dream” by BeMyFiasco

“Boulevard” by Michael Hurley

In this article: Fresh Squeeze, Helado Negro, jacksonville, JME, local, music discovery, New music, NPR and Parquet Courts

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jacksonville this week”
Nov. 01, 2021

Go | The best concerts in Jacksonville this week
Featured image for “Listen | November’s Fresh Squeeze playlist”
Nov. 01, 2021

Listen | November’s Fresh Squeeze playlist
Featured image for “Surfer Blood drop back into Jacksonville with something old, something new”
Oct. 30, 2021

Surfer Blood drop back into Jacksonville with something old, something new
Featured image for “Hot Off the (Re)Press | Joni Mitchell at Carnegie and R.E.M. at their peak”
Oct. 29, 2021

Hot Off the (Re)Press | Joni Mitchell at Carnegie and R.E.M. at their peak
Featured image for “Jax Photographer Leighton Hoey’s Immersive View of the City’s Music Scene”
Oct. 29, 2021

Jax Photographer Leighton Hoey’s Immersive View of the City’s Music Scene
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Love Burn” by 9E”
Oct. 28, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Love Burn” by 9E
Featured image for “Watch | Tiny Desk winner Neffy”
Oct. 28, 2021

Watch | Tiny Desk winner Neffy
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Four new songs handpicked by the JME team”
Oct. 27, 2021

Fresh Rotation | Four new songs handpicked by the JME team
Featured image for “Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records”
Oct. 27, 2021

Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records
Featured image for “Listen | Wilco covers The Beatles for ‘Let It Be’ reissue”
Oct. 26, 2021

Listen | Wilco covers The Beatles for ‘Let It Be’ reissue

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM