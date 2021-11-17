Just Announced | Savannah Stopover brings indie heavy hitters to Georgia

No excuse is ever needed for a weekend in Savannah, but here’s a great one, anyway: The 11th annual Savannah Stopover Festival takes place on March 11 & 12, 2022.

Savannah Stopover 2022 Venue announcement from Savannah Stopover on Vimeo.

Tickets are tiered, $89 and $99, with VIP packages going for $189 and $214. At least 32 acts are already booked, led by headliners of Montreal, as well as Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Kristine Leschper, Soccer Mommy, Hotel Fiction, Anjimile, Gustaf and American Aquarium with more announcements forthcoming, in addition to the usual food trucks, craft beers and artisans in one of America’s finest food cities. (Last year’s festival featured 66 acts, and 81 in 2019.)

This year’s epicenter will be the Georgia State Railroad Museum, a National Historic Landmark that’s worth checking out at any time. But the festivities will spill over into bars and clubs all over downtown, which makes this a good opportunity to parse the pride of that city’s music scene.

If you’re an artist, reading this now, you should really reach out to your connections there and get yourself booked somewhere that weekend, particularly on Thursday, when we’ll all be in pre-game mode. The networking alone is worth the price of admission.

Tickets | Website