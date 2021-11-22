Go | These are the best shows in Jacksonville this week

We’re thankful for a jazz jam, one of the city’s best hip-hop acts and some alt-country
Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. This week we found much to be thankful for.
Here’s what’s on the JME team’s concert calendar for the week of Thanksgiving.
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 23
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach
If looking to show out-of-town family a unique Jacksonville music experience, the Tuesday night jazz jam at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room is capable of impressing. Kenny Hamilton leads a rotating cast of top-notch improvisers. Doors at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door | Map
Hip-hop
L.O.V.E. Culture – Friday, November 26
Underbelly | DT Jax
Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture released one of the most talked about local records of the pandemic era. On Friday, they make a much-anticipated return to the stage at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville. Read our review of the group’s latest full-length, 1827 N Pearl here. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Reggae
Link & Chain, King Tappa – Saturday, November 27
Underbelly | DT Jax
Central Florida by way of New Jersey by way of the Dominican Republic DJ, producer and reggae artist King Tappa brings his growing profile to Underbelly’s new reggae night offering, in support of Link & Chain, whose three-decade-spanning career certainly provides a blueprint for up-and-comers in the genre like Tappa. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Alt-Country
American Aquarium – Sunday, November 28
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
The brainchild of bandleader BJ Barham, Raleigh, NC alt-country act American Aquarium will make a pitstop in Jacksonville at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Sunday. The band’s latest iteration is touring 2020’s critically lauded, Shooter-Jennings-produced Lamentations. Samantha Crain opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.