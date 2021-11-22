Go | These are the best shows in Jacksonville this week

We’re thankful for a jazz jam, one of the city’s best hip-hop acts and some alt-country

By JME Staff
Americana outfit American Aquarium
BJ Barham-led alt-country outfit American Aquarium plays Jack Rabbits on Sunday night. | Credit: Press photograph courtesy of Jax Live

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. This week we found much to be thankful for.

Here’s what’s on the JME team’s concert calendar for the week of Thanksgiving. 

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 23

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach

If looking to show out-of-town family a unique Jacksonville music experience, the Tuesday night jazz jam at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room is capable of impressing. Kenny Hamilton leads a rotating cast of top-notch improvisers. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door | Map

Hip-hop

L.O.V.E. Culture – Friday, November 26

Underbelly | DT Jax

Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture released one of the most talked about local records of the pandemic era. On Friday, they make a much-anticipated return to the stage at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville. Read our review of the group’s latest full-length, 1827 N Pearl here. Show starts at 9 p.m. 

Tickets | Map 

Reggae 

Link & Chain, King Tappa – Saturday, November 27

Underbelly | DT Jax

Central Florida by way of New Jersey by way of the Dominican Republic DJ, producer and reggae artist King Tappa brings his growing profile to Underbelly’s new reggae night offering, in support of Link & Chain, whose three-decade-spanning career certainly provides a blueprint for up-and-comers in the genre like Tappa. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. 

Tickets | Map 

Alt-Country

American Aquarium – Sunday, November 28

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

The brainchild of bandleader BJ Barham, Raleigh, NC alt-country act American Aquarium will make a pitstop in Jacksonville at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Sunday. The band’s latest iteration is touring 2020’s critically lauded, Shooter-Jennings-produced Lamentations. Samantha Crain opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m. 

Tickets | Map 

In this article: American Aquarium, Jack Rabbits, jacksonville, L.O.V.E. Culture, Music Calendar and Underbelly

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Go | These are the best shows in Jacksonville this week”
Nov. 22, 2021

Go | These are the best shows in Jacksonville this week
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | ‘1827 N Pearl’ by L.O.V.E. Culture”
Nov. 22, 2021

Local Spotlight | ‘1827 N Pearl’ by L.O.V.E. Culture
Featured image for “Giveaway | Want a copy of the Grateful Dead Live in St. Louis, 1971?”
Nov. 19, 2021

Giveaway | Want a copy of the Grateful Dead Live in St. Louis, 1971?
Featured image for “Just Announced | Winterland music festival to return in 2022 with La Luz, Caroline Rose, Slothrust, Reggie Watts and more”
Nov. 19, 2021

Just Announced | Winterland music festival to return in 2022 with La Luz, Caroline Rose, Slothrust, Reggie Watts and more
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | The best new music by Jax artists out right now”
Nov. 18, 2021

Local Spotlight | The best new music by Jax artists out right now
Featured image for “Go | Tiger Records celebrates two years in biz with new merch and much vinyl”
Nov. 18, 2021

Go | Tiger Records celebrates two years in biz with new merch and much vinyl
Featured image for “Symphony in 60 | Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony are bringing classical music to places its never been”
Nov. 17, 2021

Symphony in 60 | Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony are bringing classical music to places its never been
Featured image for “Just Announced | Savannah Stopover brings indie heavy hitters to Georgia”
Nov. 17, 2021

Just Announced | Savannah Stopover brings indie heavy hitters to Georgia
Featured image for “Just Announced | Intuition adds Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat and Luna Luna to its 2022 music calendar”
Nov. 16, 2021

Just Announced | Intuition adds Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat and Luna Luna to its 2022 music calendar
Featured image for “Just Announced | Iron & Wine @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall”
Nov. 16, 2021

Just Announced | Iron & Wine @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM