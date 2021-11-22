Go | These are the best shows in Jacksonville this week

Each and every week the Jacksonville Music Experience team identifies the best concerts in Northeast Florida. This week we found much to be thankful for.

Here’s what’s on the JME team’s concert calendar for the week of Thanksgiving.

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, November 23

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach

If looking to show out-of-town family a unique Jacksonville music experience, the Tuesday night jazz jam at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room is capable of impressing. Kenny Hamilton leads a rotating cast of top-notch improvisers. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door | Map

Hip-hop

L.O.V.E. Culture – Friday, November 26

Underbelly | DT Jax

Duval hip-hop collective L.O.V.E. Culture released one of the most talked about local records of the pandemic era. On Friday, they make a much-anticipated return to the stage at Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville. Read our review of the group’s latest full-length, 1827 N Pearl here. Show starts at 9 p.m.

Tickets | Map

Reggae

Link & Chain, King Tappa – Saturday, November 27

Underbelly | DT Jax

Central Florida by way of New Jersey by way of the Dominican Republic DJ, producer and reggae artist King Tappa brings his growing profile to Underbelly’s new reggae night offering, in support of Link & Chain, whose three-decade-spanning career certainly provides a blueprint for up-and-comers in the genre like Tappa. Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets | Map

Alt-Country

American Aquarium – Sunday, November 28

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

The brainchild of bandleader BJ Barham, Raleigh, NC alt-country act American Aquarium will make a pitstop in Jacksonville at San Marco’s Jack Rabbits on Sunday. The band’s latest iteration is touring 2020’s critically lauded, Shooter-Jennings-produced Lamentations. Samantha Crain opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets | Map