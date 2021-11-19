Giveaway | Want a copy of the Grateful Dead Live in St. Louis, 1971?

By JME Staff
American rock band Grateful Dead
Credit: Herb Greene, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Throughout several iterations of the band and over several decades of touring, the Grateful Dead’s many performances in St. Louis are revered among Deadheads. And a new 3-CD set of a performance at the city’s Fox Theatre, recorded in 1971, does much legitimize that reverence.

Fox Theatre, St. Louis 12.10.71 captures one of the most influential bands of the 20th century at the peak (or one of the peaks) of their power, performing at the Fox Theatre a little over a year after the release of American Beauty, a seminal work in the Dead’s canon.

Including distinctive versions of beloved Dead tracks like “Sugaree”, “Big Railroad Blues”, “Casey Jones”, “Truckin”, “Sugar Magnolia” and more, the album comes with several essays about the shows, including one by Sam Cutler, the band’s tour manager during that era, and another by Grateful Dead scholar Nicholas G. Meriwether, among others.

Cover art of Grateful Dead 'Fox Theatre, St. Louis, 1971

“There are a only few truly great eras in the Grateful Dead’s performing history that span more than a year and one of the very best is the transitional period that covers December 1971 through Fall of 1973,”says David Lemieux, Grateful Dead archivist and the set’s producer. “This was a period during which the Dead solidified their touring format (several distinct, somewhat short, geographically defined tours every year), where every night the Dead would wow their fans with a mix of over six years of music that clearly demonstrated their many transitions and transmutations.”

The Jacksonville Music Experience has two copies of the 1971 Fox Theatre 3-CD set to give away. Send us an email at music@wjct.org.

In this article: 1971, CD, Fox Theatre, giveaway, Grateful Dead, jacksonville and St. Louis

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Giveaway | Want a copy of the Grateful Dead Live in St. Louis, 1971?”
Nov. 19, 2021

Giveaway | Want a copy of the Grateful Dead Live in St. Louis, 1971?
Featured image for “Just Announced | Winterland music festival to return in 2022 with La Luz, Caroline Rose, Slothrust, Reggie Watts and more”
Nov. 19, 2021

Just Announced | Winterland music festival to return in 2022 with La Luz, Caroline Rose, Slothrust, Reggie Watts and more
Featured image for “Go | Tiger Records celebrates two years in biz with new merch and much vinyl”
Nov. 18, 2021

Go | Tiger Records celebrates two years in biz with new merch and much vinyl
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | The best new music by Jax artists out right now”
Nov. 17, 2021

Local Spotlight | The best new music by Jax artists out right now
Featured image for “Symphony in 60 | Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony are bringing classical music to places its never been”
Nov. 17, 2021

Symphony in 60 | Courtney Lewis and the Jacksonville Symphony are bringing classical music to places its never been
Featured image for “Just Announced | Savannah Stopover brings indie heavy hitters to Georgia”
Nov. 17, 2021

Just Announced | Savannah Stopover brings indie heavy hitters to Georgia
Featured image for “Just Announced | Intuition adds Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat and Luna Luna to its 2022 music calendar”
Nov. 16, 2021

Just Announced | Intuition adds Soccer Mommy, Reverend Horton Heat and Luna Luna to its 2022 music calendar
Featured image for “Just Announced | Iron & Wine @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall”
Nov. 16, 2021

Just Announced | Iron & Wine @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Featured image for “Go | This week’s best live music bets”
Nov. 16, 2021

Go | This week’s best live music bets
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Every Excuse” by Jesabel”
Nov. 15, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Every Excuse” by Jesabel

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM