NPR Music hosts live listening party for ‘A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle’

In October of 1965, John Coltrane and an ensemble that featured drummer Elvin Jones and pianist McCoy Tyner, as well as bassist Donald Rafael Garrett and a second tenor saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, finished out a week-long residency at the Penthouse jazz club in Seattle, performing Coltrane’s A Love Supreme, the heralded saxophonist’s masterwork released earlier that year.

Until just a few months ago––when Impulse! records announced the upcoming release of A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle––the performance was known only to the small number of still-living attendees, and hardcore Trane-ologists.

A seminal work in the jazz canon, A Love Supreme is the subject of a great deal of scholarship, as it captured Coltrane and his collaborators at what the New Yorker‘s Richard Brody recently called “the breaking point of avant-garde inspirations.”

In anticipation of the album’s October 22nd release, NPR Music is hosting a live listening party. WBGO’s Nate Chinen will be joined by saxophonist Branford Marsalis and harpist Brandee Younger in a live conversation about this recently unearthed live recording.

Hit the YouTube link below to set your reminder. You can pre-save the Spotify link or order the limited-edition vinyl from Impulse! here.