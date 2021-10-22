Local Spotlight | “Stay in L.A.” by Howdy

Jacksonville indie-folk cowboy says "Aloha" to the West Coast

By Matthew Shaw
Image
Credit: Cover art from Howdy's single "Just Stay in LA" provided by the artist.

California retains a mythical quality in the hearts and minds of East Coasters. Los Angeles, too––despite its labyrinths of on- and off-ramps, fire hazards and (now) mosquito problems––can weigh heavy on the imagination of a right-coast romantic.

A West Coast pilgrammage, then, is a must; if only to realize the grass is always greener.

On “Stay in L.A.” Jax Beach-based indie-folk vaquero Howdy laments the magnetism of the City of Flowers and Sunshine. “Don’t give me a reason / Just give me the weekend” Howdy namesake Landon Gay croons over puffs of pedal-steel guitar and delicate percussion provided by Christian Pittman. While sonically “Stay in L.A.” calls to mind another paradisiacal Pacific Ocean-adjacent locale (Aloha!), lyrically Gay feels the tug, not of temperate weather and azure waves, but of a budding romance (“When the sun comes up there’ll be tears on my face unless you kiss me and say: ‘Stay in L.A.'”).

Like Howdy’s previous release “El Paso“, Gay wrote “Stay in L.A.” during a summer road trip out West, which is fitting both musically, and narratively, speaking. More continuity is found in the collaborative efforts put forth for “Stay In L.A.” as fellow Duval cowboy Patrick Taylor (Lazuli Vane), produced, mixed, and engineered the track, and also added electric guitar and bass, while Gay plays the acoustic guitar and peal steel.

Dig into the track below via your preferred platform.

In this article: aloha, folk, Howdy, Indie, jacksonville, Landon Gay, Los Angeles, Music, New and Stay In LA

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “JME DJ Sessions | The beautiful noise of Northeast Florida on First Coast Connect”
Oct. 22, 2021

JME DJ Sessions | The beautiful noise of Northeast Florida on First Coast Connect
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Stay in L.A.” by Howdy”
Oct. 22, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Stay in L.A.” by Howdy
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Oct. 22, 2021

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week
Featured image for “NPR Music hosts live listening party for ‘A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle’”
Oct. 21, 2021

NPR Music hosts live listening party for ‘A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle’
Featured image for “Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records”
Oct. 21, 2021

Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | New tunes JME contributors can’t stop listening to”
Oct. 20, 2021

Fresh Rotation | New tunes JME contributors can’t stop listening to
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | The best releases by Jax artists out right now”
Oct. 20, 2021

Local Spotlight | The best releases by Jax artists out right now
Featured image for “Giveaway | Win tickets to see Sheer Mag at Intuition Ale Works”
Oct. 19, 2021

Giveaway | Win tickets to see Sheer Mag at Intuition Ale Works
Featured image for “Go | Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival kicks off this weekend”
Oct. 19, 2021

Go | Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival kicks off this weekend
Featured image for “Defining T. Rex Album Came Out The Same Year NPR Debuted Original Programming”
Oct. 18, 2021

Defining T. Rex Album Came Out The Same Year NPR Debuted Original Programming

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM