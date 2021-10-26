Listen | Wilco covers The Beatles for ‘Let It Be’ reissue

Alt-Americana icons Wilco have released two covers of songs from The Beatles twelfth and final studio release, 1970’s Let It Be. The band tackled the plaintive ballads “Dig A Pony” and “Don’t Let Me Down” as part of Amazon Music’s [RE]DISCOVER campaign, which is celebrating this month’s special edition reissue of Let It Be.

Wilco’s October surprise foreshadows the release of the new Peter Jackson documentary The Beatles: Get Back, which premieres November 25 on Disney+.

Read about Jackson’s rock doc here. And preview Wilco’s takes on cuts from Let It Be below.