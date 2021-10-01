Listen | October’s Fresh Squeeze playlist

The JME team is here to help you discover new music. Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our monthly Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Follow the Jacksonville Music Experience on Spotify and our Fresh Squeeze playlist to keep up your ear to the ground.

Featured Local Tunes:

“In the Garden” by LANNDS

“Disconnecting” by Kairos Creature Club

“B.O.B” by Ebonique

“Gucci Me Down” by K.UTIE

“How Many Bugs” by Teal Peel

“Crystal Ball” by Souvineer

“In This Town” by Rambler Kane

Other Playlist Highlights:

“Little Things” by Big Thief

“Disappearing” by Low

“Wet Dream” by Wet Leg

“Valentine” by Snail Mail

“Back to Oz” by Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine

“Big Parsons” by Maxo Kream