Listen | New Electro Lounge Radio playlist

From Bossasonic’s remake of The Supreme’s “You Can’t Hurry Love” to some astral traveling with German electronic-duo VARGO, JME’s newest Electro Lounge Radio playlist is painted with fall colors. An always eclectic mix, this month’s ELR playlist features chill, down-tempo, reggae and more from Down To The Bone, Nicola Conte, DF TRAM and plenty of others.

Listen to a hand-selected mix of this month’s offerings on ELR’s Spotify playlist and tune in to discover new music every day on Electro Lounge Radio on 89.9 HD4, on the WJCT App or streaming on jaxmusic.org. It’s all part of The Jacksonville Music Experience.