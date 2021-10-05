Just Announced | These concerts have our ears perked

After the delta variant forced a fits-and-starts-style return to live music, Northeast Florida’s concert calendar is starting to fill up. Venues large and small in and around Jacksonville have made big announcements in the last few weeks and days, signaling a growing confidence in a post-new-normal normal.

To be clear, St. Johns County venues the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, as well as long-running San Marco club Jack Rabbits have remained cautiously optimistic since mid-summer. And despite the low visibility inherent in a dimly lit music club or the early sunsets rendered by Daylight Saving Time, the winter and spring look bright at both indoor and outdoor venues.

Things really start getting cool in late November, when Sunshine State-bred duo Black Violin plays the Florida Theatre. Mid-December brings iconic LA HC-punks Circle Jerks to Downtown Jax’s Underbelly (December 15) and platinum-selling rapper Polo G to Daily’s Place Amphitheater (December 17). The evening following the Polo G show, new-ish but mighty venue the Bier Hall at Intuition’s Downtown Jax taproom hosts psychedelic country outfit Futurebirds. The following week virtuosic mandolin player and noted polymath Chris Thile brings his Grammy award-winning chops, alongside fellow Grammy award-winning artist Aoife O’Donovan, to the PV Concert Hall (December 21).

St. Johns County will continue to play host to award-winning multi-hyphenates when singer-songwriter, humorist and actor Loudon Wainwright plays the PV Concert Hall (March 18). Former Black Flag frontman turned social commentator and radio host Henry Rollins will play there just a few weeks later (April 8).

Perhaps the climactic concert of the spring will take place at The Amp, when neo-soul star Leon Bridges comes to St. Augustine (May 18).

Here’s a (semi-)short list of recently announced concerts that perked the JME team’s ears:

Black Violin @ Florida Theatre – Tuesday, Nov. 30 | Tickets

Circle Jerks @ Underbelly – Wednesday, Dec. 15 | Tickets

Polo G @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater – Friday, Dec. 17 | Tickets

Futurebirds @ Intuition Ale Works (Bier Hall) – Saturday, Dec. 18 | Tickets

Chris Thile w/ Aoife O’Donavon @ PV Concert Hall – Tuesday, Dec. 21 | Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8

Southern Culture on the Skids @ 1904 Music Hall – Friday, Jan. 22 | Tickets

Loudon Wainwright @ PV Concert Hall – Friday, Mar. 18 | Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8

Henry Rollins @ PV Concert Hall – Friday, Apr. 8 | Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 8

Jimmy Vaughan @ WJCT Soundstage – Sunday, April 10 | Tickets

Leon Bridges @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Wednesday, May 18 | Tickets

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others. In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.