Just Announced | Bon Iver @ the St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Grammy Award-Winning musical polymath Bon Iver recently announced a 23-date U.S. tour with a stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in April. The critically acclaimed project of singer-songwriter and producer Justin Vernon, Bon Iver is one of the most successful acts to emerge from the indie scene of the early 2000s.

The sparse yet dynamic indie-folk soundscapes on Vernon’s debut as Bon Iver, For Emma, Forever Ago, was a landmark record of the aughts; To date, the tender ballad “Skinny Love” from For Emma has been streamed more than 450 million times on Spotify.

Bon Iver’s upcoming U.S. run––which kicks off in Mesa, Arizona in late March of 2022––coincides with the 10th Anniversary edition of the group’s eponymous sophomore album, which, with songs like Holocene and Perth expanded the scope of Vernon’s sound, earning Bon Iver a Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Album in 2012.

Vernon’s also a prolific collaborator, lending his voice, pen and studio chops to projects with Kanye West and Taylor Swift. Vernon’s numerous side projects––which include the bands Volcano Choir and Big Red Machine with The National’s Aaron Dessner––are worthy of their own record-store crate (or two).

Vernon and Bon Iver return to The Amp on April 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 29 at 10am at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets

