Jax Photographer Leighton Hoey’s Immersive View of the City’s Music Scene

Hoey's Jax Today photo essay offers a unique look at music in Northeast Florida

By JME Staff
Leighton Hoey crop
Chaos and revelry at recent Faze Wave show in Jacksonville, as captured by Leighton Hoey

In a recent photo essay for Jacksonville Today (the second in an ongoing series for the recently launched newsletter and website), Beaches-based lens-person Leighton Hoey captures the verve and enthusiasm surrounding the city’s burgeoning live music scene.

At 23, Hoey’s already a season veteran documentarian of music in Northeast Florida. And, in contrast to the more posed or highly stylized press photos that many of us who cover music are used to, Hoey’s immersive view––impromptu snaps of bands and audiences in full-flight––certainly standout.

Leighton Hoey 2
More punk in the pit than fly on the wall, Hoey is known to disappear into the chaos of a crowd, training her arsenal of analog-style cameras on the joyous moments of performance.

You can check out Hoey’s photo essay on jaxtoday.org. While there, we highly encourage you to sign up for the newsletter.

Like JME, Jax Today is a service of WJCT Public Media. The daily newsletter, which offers news and notes from around the region and ways to get involved locally, was launched in mid-October. A full website is planned for the spring.

In this article: jacksonville, Jax Today, Leighton Hoey, Music, Newsletter, photo essay and photography

