Hot Off the (Re)Press | Joni Mitchell at Carnegie and R.E.M. at their peak

‘Hot Off the (Re)Press’ is a semi-regular column highlighting reissues of seminal, classic and groundbreaking works. The Jacksonville Music Experience team is made of vinyl enthusiasts. Read more about our love affair with the medium via JME’s Crate Diggin’ features.

Live at Carnegie Hall-1969, Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell, one of the most-celebrated songwriters of her generation, has arguably been one of the most celebrated artists of 2021. This summer, Mitchell’s 1971 masterwork Blue turned 50 to much fanfare. And on October 29, a CD box set from Mitchell’s archives, as well as a recording from the artist’s 1969 Carnegie Hall debut, are set to hit shelves. Twenty-five years old and on the precipice of an artistic breakthrough, Mitchell was already a hot ticket, as evidenced by the crowd on hand that night, which reportedly included Graham Nash and Bob Dylan.

Ask about it at one of your local record shops.

Tiger Records | Riverside

Yesterday and Today | San Marco

Eraser Records | Murray Hill

Tonevendor | St. Augustine

New Adventures in Hi-Fi, R.E.M. (25th Anniversary Edition)

It’s one thing for the release of a 25th Anniversary edition of an R.E.M. record to make you feel old, but the release of a 25th Anniversary edition of what’s often called the Athens college-radio-darlings-turned-pop-icon’s “last great album” is whole different confrontation with mortality. Released in 1996, New Adventures in Hi-Fi captured the band at, arguably, their peak, cranking out radio-friendly tunes while somehow maintaining their indie cred. It’s also the last time the original lineup would record together, as drummer Bill Berry departed shortly thereafter. The new pressing replicates the original gatefold package and features newly remastered versions of “Bittersweet Me,” “Electrolite,” “E-Bow the Letter,” and others from the platinum-selling record.

Ask about it at one of your local record shops.

Tiger Records | Riverside

Yesterday and Today | San Marco

Eraser Records | Murray Hill

Tonevendor | St. Augustine