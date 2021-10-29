Hot Off the (Re)Press | Joni Mitchell at Carnegie and R.E.M. at their peak

Two great re-pressings from iconic artists

By JME Staff
Image

Hot Off the (Re)Press’ is a semi-regular column highlighting reissues of seminal, classic and groundbreaking works. The Jacksonville Music Experience team is made of vinyl enthusiasts. Read more about our love affair with the medium via JME’s Crate Diggin’ features.

Live at Carnegie Hall-1969, Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell, one of the most-celebrated songwriters of her generation, has arguably been one of the most celebrated artists of 2021. This summer, Mitchell’s 1971 masterwork Blue turned 50 to much fanfare. And on October 29, a CD box set from Mitchell’s archives, as well as a recording from the artist’s 1969 Carnegie Hall debut, are set to hit shelves. Twenty-five years old and on the precipice of an artistic breakthrough, Mitchell was already a hot ticket, as evidenced by the crowd on hand that night, which reportedly included Graham Nash and Bob Dylan.

Ask about it at one of your local record shops. 

Tiger Records | Riverside

Yesterday and Today | San Marco

Eraser Records | Murray Hill

Tonevendor | St. Augustine

New Adventures in Hi-Fi, R.E.M. (25th Anniversary Edition)

It’s one thing for the release of a 25th Anniversary edition of an R.E.M. record to make you feel old, but the release of a 25th Anniversary edition of what’s often called the Athens college-radio-darlings-turned-pop-icon’s “last great album” is whole different confrontation with mortality. Released in 1996, New Adventures in Hi-Fi captured the band at, arguably, their peak, cranking out radio-friendly tunes while somehow maintaining their indie cred. It’s also the last time the original lineup would record together, as drummer Bill Berry departed shortly thereafter. The new pressing replicates the original gatefold package and features newly remastered versions of“Bittersweet Me,” “Electrolite,” “E-Bow the Letter,” and others from the platinum-selling record.

Ask about it at one of your local record shops. 

Tiger Records | Riverside

Yesterday and Today | San Marco

Eraser Records | Murray Hill

Tonevendor | St. Augustine

In this article: Carnegie Hall, jacksonville, Joni Mitchell, Music, New Adventures in Hi-Fi, R.E.M., reissue and vinyl

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Hot Off the (Re)Press | Joni Mitchell at Carnegie and R.E.M. at their peak”
Oct. 29, 2021

Hot Off the (Re)Press | Joni Mitchell at Carnegie and R.E.M. at their peak
Featured image for “Jax Photographer Leighton Hoey’s Immersive View of the City’s Music Scene”
Oct. 29, 2021

Jax Photographer Leighton Hoey’s Immersive View of the City’s Music Scene
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Love Burn” by 9E”
Oct. 28, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Love Burn” by 9E
Featured image for “Watch | Tiny Desk winner Neffy”
Oct. 28, 2021

Watch | Tiny Desk winner Neffy
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | Four new songs handpicked by the JME team”
Oct. 27, 2021

Fresh Rotation | Four new songs handpicked by the JME team
Featured image for “Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records”
Oct. 27, 2021

Crate Diggin’ | Birth-year records
Featured image for “Listen | Wilco covers The Beatles for ‘Let It Be’ reissue”
Oct. 26, 2021

Listen | Wilco covers The Beatles for ‘Let It Be’ reissue
Featured image for “Lawmakers are considering awarding Prince a Congressional Gold Medal”
Oct. 26, 2021

Lawmakers are considering awarding Prince a Congressional Gold Medal
Featured image for “Just Announced | Bon Iver @ the St. Augustine Amphitheatre”
Oct. 25, 2021

Just Announced | Bon Iver @ the St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Featured image for “Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week”
Oct. 25, 2021

Go | These are the best concerts in Jax this week

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM