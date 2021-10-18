Go | The best concerts in Jax this week

A good week for fans of college radio

By JME Staff
Frankie and the Witch Fingers
LA's Frankie and the Witch Fingers bring their popular brand of psychedelia to the Bier Hall Intuition Ale Works on Saturday.

There was a time when the term college radio was used to describe any rock music that was just outside the mainstream. Bands like R.E.M. and the B-52’s wore it like a badge of honor. The Replacements glorified such “Left of the Dial” music in song. 

Today, the term is used to describe a much broader array of artists working in myriad genres from hip-hop to electronic to pop. And it’s often interchangeable with the term indie

For fans of left-of-the-dial music, it’s a good week to get out and see a show in Jax. Two pillars of the contemporary college radio charts, and a group that’s sure to land there soon, pay the First Coast a visit. 

Here are the best concerts in Jax this week according to the JME team. 

Indie Rock

Sheer Mag, PoolBoi – Friday, October 22

Bier Hall @ Intuition Ale Works | DT Jax

Buoyed by the politically charged lyrics of singer Tina Halladay, Philadelphia-based Sheer Mag’s potent power pop has earned the band a fervent following. On the strength of 2019’s A Distant Call, the group seemed poised for a big breakthrough. Though the pandemic may have halted their plans, it didn’t stall their momentum. They’re on the road again and making a pitstop in Jacksonville on Friday. Jax’s own PoolBoi, who makes formidable power pop of its own, opens the show. Doors at 8 p.m. 

Tickets

Map 

Psych Rock 

Frankie and the Witch Fingers, Acid Dad – Saturday, October 23 

Bier Hall @ Intuition Ale Works | DT Jax

Known, and widely beloved, for their energetic performances, Los Angeles-based Frankie and the Witch Fingers is on tour in support of their latest offering of psychedelia, Monsters Eating People Eating Monsters. Fellow Greenway Records labelmates, Brooklyn’s Acid Dad and Jax’s own Kairos Creature Club, join the bill on what should be a loud and trippy evening of ethereal rock n’ roll. Door at 8 p.m. 

Tickets

Map  

Indie Pop 

Hotel Fiction – Sunday, October 24 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Hailing from Athens, GA––that most-famous exporter of college radio artists–the much-buzzed-about indie pop duo Hotel Fiction comes to town in support of their debut album, Soft Focus, which features the sweet and smooth ditty “Astronaut Kids.” Myles Brandon opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m. 

Tickets

Map

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others. In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

In this article: concert calendar, Frankie and the witch fingers, Hotel Fiction, Indie, jacksonville, Live music and Sheer Mag

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Giveaway | Win tickets to see Sheer Mag at Intuition Ale Works”
Oct. 19, 2021

Giveaway | Win tickets to see Sheer Mag at Intuition Ale Works
Featured image for “Go | Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival kicks off this weekend”
Oct. 19, 2021

Go | Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival kicks off this weekend
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | The best releases by Jax artists out right now”
Oct. 18, 2021

Local Spotlight | The best releases by Jax artists out right now
Featured image for “Defining T. Rex Album Came Out The Same Year NPR Debuted Original Programming”
Oct. 18, 2021

Defining T. Rex Album Came Out The Same Year NPR Debuted Original Programming
Featured image for “Go | The best concerts in Jax this week”
Oct. 18, 2021

Go | The best concerts in Jax this week
Featured image for “Watch | Official trailer for Peter Jackson’s Beatles doc ‘Get Back’”
Oct. 15, 2021

Watch | Official trailer for Peter Jackson’s Beatles doc ‘Get Back’
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | ‘Se Quema El Mundo’ by LPT”
Oct. 15, 2021

Local Spotlight | ‘Se Quema El Mundo’ by LPT
Featured image for “Meeting Tracy Chapman In The Spaces Between”
Oct. 15, 2021

Meeting Tracy Chapman In The Spaces Between
Featured image for “Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we can’t stop listening to”
Oct. 13, 2021

Fresh Rotation | 3 new songs we can’t stop listening to
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | ‘Impetus’ by DeAndre Lettsome”
Oct. 12, 2021

Local Spotlight | ‘Impetus’ by DeAndre Lettsome

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:30 PM
Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanSunday, April 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM