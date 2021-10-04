Go | Here’s who’s playing in Northeast Florida this week

Folk, pop, indie rock and more are on tap

By JME Staff
John Legend
Credit: Photograph provided by The Amp

September’s eclectically booked Sing Out Loud Festival rolled nicely into the Jacksonville Jazz Festival on the first weekend in October. And live music isn’t letting up just yet. There’s plenty more to see and hear this week in Northeast Florida. 

Here’s what the JME team is masking up for. 

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others. In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Folk 

The Contenders – Friday, October 8 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jax Beach

Fans of the kind of earnest neo folk of artists like Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Head and the Heart or The Milk Carton Kids will surely be impressed by troubadours Jay Nash and Josh Day, AKA The Contenders. In fact, count The Milk Carton Kids’ Joey Ryan a fan of what he deemed The Contenders’ “infectious rhythms and sublime harmonies.” Blue Jay Listening Room, likely the most appropriate venue in Jax for showcasing such intimately crafted songs, hosts the show. Doors at 7 p.m. 

Tickets

Map

Pop

John Legend – Saturday, October 9

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

After the wildly successful Sing Out Loud Festival commandeered The Amp stage throughout the month of September, the outdoor St. Augustine venue is getting back to its regularly scheduled (and always high quality) programming with singer-songwriter and EGOT winner John Legend hitting the main stage on Saturday. First Time Fallen front-person-gone-solo Kirby opens the show. Doors at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets

Map 

Indie Rock

The Polar Boys – Sunday, October 10

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

San Marco’s Jack Rabbits plays host to a showcase of buzzed-about Sunshine State indie bands, with Jax-based neo new wavers Seagate opening for Miami four-piece The Polar Boys. If you like tremolo guitars and anthemic melodies emanating from our home state, this show should satiate. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets

Map

Jack Rabbits, jacksonville, john legend, live music calendar, northeast florida, St. Augustine Amphitheatre, The Amp and The Contenders

