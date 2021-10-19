Giveaway | Win tickets to see Sheer Mag at Intuition Ale Works

The team over at Intuition Ale Works had big plans for the Bier Hall, a mid-sized music venue inside their Downtown taproom and production facility. While the pandemic may have stalled those initial ambitions (a Ty Segall show was put on ice), the Bier Hall is ready to come alive, rolling out a fall lineup featuring some big-time indie acts from across the country, including South Florida jangle lords Surfer Blood and instrumental supergroup Circles Around the Sun in November.

This week the Bier Hall welcomes LA psych rockers Frankie and the Witch Fingers on Saturday and potent Philly power quartet Sheer Mag on Friday.

The Jacksonville Music Experience team is chomping at the bit to get into the Bier Hall. And we’d really like to see you there. So we’re giving away four free tickets to Friday’s Sheer Mag show.

To be eligible for the freebies, all you gotta do is sign up for the JME newsletter; it’s our weekly dose of music reviews, profiles, think-pieces, playlists and more. And we certainly think it’s worthy of your inbox.

Hit the link below and sign up. We’ll contact the winners on Friday. Good luck. See you out there.

