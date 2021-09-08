Want to be a Songwriter Spotlight Featured Artist?

The folks that run the popular weekly open-mic showcase at Five Points bar and music venue Rain Dogs are looking for artists to feature at upcoming Songwriter Spotlight events. The showcase put out an all call via its Instagram account last week.

Every Wednesday night, Songwriter Spotlight offers a platform for area singer-songwriters to sharpen their chops and try and new material via an open-mic format that doubles as a showcase for one featured artist each week.

Past featured artists include a who’s who of Northeast Florida folkies, lyricists and balladeers, including Jackie Stranger, Mark Creegan, Charlie Shuck, Souvineer, Danny Strickland and Rambler Kane. Songwriter Spotlight enforces an original-music-only policy.

Those interested in being a featured artist at an upcoming showcase are encouraged to send a direct message to Songwriter Spotlight’s Instagram account.