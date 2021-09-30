Listen | Electro Lounge Radio goes all jazz for Jazz Fest weekend

48 hours of jazz on 89.9 HD4, the WJCT app and streaming online

By JME Staff
Image

The JME team has been digging in on jazz in anticipation of this year’s Jacksonville Jazz Festival. Things have changed since ‘81, sure. But the yearly festival continues to mark a week in which Jax feels very much like a jazz city. 

Truly Jacksonville’s jazz-cup overfloweth this weekend, as WJCT station manager and JME contributor David Luckin has curated 48-hours of jazz on Electro Lounge Radio. Luckin, who attended his first Jacksonville Jazz Festival in 1982, drew on his encyclopedic knowledge and unimpeachably eclectic tastes to cue up a weekend’s worth of essential listening. Things get jazzy beginning midnight on Friday, October 1. After midnight on Sunday, October 3, Electro Lounge Radio returns to its typical fare: a curated mix of downtempo, chill-out, new jazz, reggae and more from the mind of David Luckin.

Tune in on 89.9 HD4, the via the WJCT app, or stream it here

