Go | What to see and hear this week in Jacksonville

The month-long Sing Out Loud Festival comes to a close this weekend with several free showcases ‘round town and some epic headliners at The Amp in St. Augustine. JME Contributors have singled out two FREE SOL showcases featuring some of the Sunshine State’s premier talent sandwiched between two performances by living legends at the Florida Theatre in Jax and the PV Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra.

Here’s what we’ll be masking up for this week.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others. In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Power Pop

Squeeze – Thursday, September 23

Florida Theatre | DT Jax

In the mid-70s, English rock band Squeeze cranked out some of the most enduring hits of the New Wave. Once hailed as the heirs to the Lennon-McCartney throne, Squeeze songwriters Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook bring the band to the Florida Theatre on Thursday. Doors at 8 p.m.

Tickets

Map

Pop

Friends of Friends Recording Showcase – Friday, September 24

Dog Rose Brewing | St. Augustine

As part of Sing Out Loud, Jax-based studio Friends of Friends Recording presents an eclectic lineup of Jax-based artists, including jazz-influenced bedroom pop vocalist Sailor Goon, L.O.V.E. Culture frontperson Ché, indie-pop artist Huan, and singer-songwriter Erica Reese. If this showcase were a playlist, it’d have a strong following on Spotify. Show starts at 7 p.m.

This is a Free Event

Map

Indie

Underwire Collective Showcase – Saturday, September 25

Planet Sarbez | St. Augustine

A nicely curated lineup of emerging Sunshine State artists get the spotlight on night two of DIY music promotion company Underwire Collective’s Sing Out Loud showcase at Planet Sarbez on Anastasia Island. South Florida’s indie group Seafoam Walls kicks things off, followed by Gainesville’s Palomino Blond and Miami garage rockers Bruvvy. Jacksonville’s own GeeXella closes out the evening. Doors at 7 p.m.

This is a free event

Map

Rock

Lindsey Buckingham – Sunday, September 26

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra

Known widely for his contributions to Fleetwood Mac and his post-Mac success as a solo artist, Lindsey Buckingham solidified himself as a singular talent many decades ago. But the songs, good ones too, keep on coming, as Buckingham’s first album in a decade is receiving high marks (Pitchfork gave it 7/10 and offered that Buckingham’s “insistent, almost irritating knack for melody suggests a resurgent talent for making his insularity accessible”). Buckingham plays the PV Concert Hall on Sunday.

Tickets

Map