Go | What to see & hear this week in Jacksonville

Last week marked the return of St. Augustine’s Sing Out Loud Festival. The month-long fest features more than 100 performances, including big-time headliners and dozens of local acts.

There’s more to check out in St. Johns County. You can read about all of our SOL staff picks here. There’s also plenty of music in Duval this week. Here are our recommendations.

NOTE: The CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission even if you are fully vaccinated, to maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others. In areas with high numbers of COVID-19 cases, consider wearing a mask in crowded outdoor settings and for activities with close contact with others who are not fully vaccinated.

Garage Rock

The Schizophonics w/ Mercy Mercy – Tuesday, September 14

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Hailing from San Diego, The Schizophonics raucous, retro blend of garage, psych and surf will no doubt resonate with residents of our own waterborne city, which has been cranking out loud, reverb-drenched sounds since seemingly time immemorial. Jax-based trio Mercy Mercy, standard bearers for the city’s current garage scene, opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.

Indie Rock

Primary School – Friday, September 17

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Much-hyped local indie rock trio Primary School celebrates the release of its very first single “maybe” at Jack Rabbits on Friday. You should definitely check it out. Indie standout Shane Malone opens the show. Doors at 8 p.m.

Indie Rock

Parquet Courts – Saturday, September 18

St. Augustine Amphitheatre | St. Augustine

Noisy NYC garage rockers Parquet Courts bring their infectious cacophony to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. Across seven studio albums in eleven years, the band has kept up a cooler-than-thou mystique, evoking an inoffensive pretension that compliments their educated-punk ethos.Chicago thee-piece DEHD opens the show.

Blues

Cedric Burnside – Sunday, September 19

Colonial Oak Music Park | St. Augustine

Grammy-nominated, Memphis-born contemporary blues artist Cedric Burnside plays a free show at Colonial Oak Music Park on St. George Street in St. Augustine’s historic district. The 39-year-old Burnside’s recent release, I Be Trying, includes contributions from members of the Alabama Shakes and the North Mississippi Allstars, and is a testament to Burnside’s undeniable skills at pushing the blues deep into the future. Burnside hits the stage at 8:30 p.m. Locals kickoff a bill that gets going at 2:30 p.m.

