Go | Live Music Recommendations

Time to Sing Out Loud

By JME staff
Image

The month-long Sing Out Loud Festival kicks off in St. Johns County this week. With more than 100 performances scheduled in and around St. Augustine’s historic district, SOL is set to dominate the September calendars of JME Contributors. (You can read our staff picks for SOL here.) 

It’s a busy month of music. Here’s what the JME team will be masking up for this week. 

Indie Folk

Kevin Morby – Friday, September 10

St. Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage | | St. Augustine

Kevin Morby’s 2016 album Singing Saw, which included the jangly rocker “Dorothy” and the pensive, socially conscious ballad “Cut Me Down”, was a breakout for the artist. Subsequent collaborations with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, and a steady flow of follow up albums, have earned Morby full indie-rock-darling status. His latest, Sundowner, was released in October of 2020. Morby plays St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s backyard stage (for free!) as part of Sing Out Loud on Friday. Standout Jax-based singer-songwriter Kevin PM opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.

This is Free Show

Map

Indie Rock  

Surfer Blood – Saturday, September 11

Jenna Alexander X Sunday backyard | St. Augustine

South Florida quartet Surfer Blood plays the shared backyard of two hip historic-district-adjacent businesses, Jenna Alexander Studios and Sunday, fresh from a summer tour of its fifth record, Carefree Theatre. Jax-based indie rock outfit Teal Peel kicks things off at 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m.

This is a Free Show

Map

Jazz 

Posting House Jazz Jam – Sunday, September 12

Posting House | San Marco

Sundays have the highest concentration of jazz jams in Jacksonville, with spots like Wildcrafters in Five Points and the Casbah Cafe in Avondale holding down some of the most popular and, in the case of the latter, the longest running. San Marco bar Posting House’s jazz jam is the earliest of the the post-brunch bunch (4 -7 p.m.) and features a rotating cast of local standouts. Past performers include Jonathan Baptiste, Patrick Campbell, Kyle Colina, Aaron Johnson, John Lumpkin, Jack Miller, Langston Oliver, Sacha Perry, Jonah Pierre and Janae Yates. 

This is a Free Show

Map

In this article: jacksonville, Jazz Jam, Kevin Morby, Live music, Posting House and Sing Out Loud Festival

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Doo Wop Revival Celebrates Ten Years on WJCT”
Sep. 06, 2021

Doo Wop Revival Celebrates Ten Years on WJCT
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Sep. 06, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “From A Small House In a Big Stadium, Kanye West Comes Up Empty-Handed on ‘Donda’”
Sep. 06, 2021

From A Small House In a Big Stadium, Kanye West Comes Up Empty-Handed on ‘Donda’
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Persian Rugs” by Sailor Goon”
Sep. 03, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Persian Rugs” by Sailor Goon
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | September 2021 playlist”
Sep. 01, 2021

Fresh Squeeze | September 2021 playlist
Featured image for “Bonnaroo cancelled due to excessive flooding”
Sep. 01, 2021

Bonnaroo cancelled due to excessive flooding
Featured image for “Store namechecked in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” demolished”
Aug. 31, 2021

Store namechecked in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” demolished
Featured image for “JME Recommends | Sing Out Loud Staff Picks”
Aug. 31, 2021

JME Recommends | Sing Out Loud Staff Picks
Featured image for “Hurricane Ida destroys Karnofsky Tailor Shop, a jazz landmark and second home to Louis Armstrong”
Aug. 31, 2021

Hurricane Ida destroys Karnofsky Tailor Shop, a jazz landmark and second home to Louis Armstrong
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 30, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM