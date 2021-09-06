Go | Live Music Recommendations

The month-long Sing Out Loud Festival kicks off in St. Johns County this week. With more than 100 performances scheduled in and around St. Augustine’s historic district, SOL is set to dominate the September calendars of JME Contributors. (You can read our staff picks for SOL here.)

It’s a busy month of music. Here’s what the JME team will be masking up for this week.

Indie Folk

Kevin Morby – Friday, September 10

St. Augustine Amphitheatre Backyard Stage | | St. Augustine

Kevin Morby’s 2016 album Singing Saw, which included the jangly rocker “Dorothy” and the pensive, socially conscious ballad “Cut Me Down”, was a breakout for the artist. Subsequent collaborations with Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, and a steady flow of follow up albums, have earned Morby full indie-rock-darling status. His latest, Sundowner, was released in October of 2020. Morby plays St. Augustine Amphitheatre’s backyard stage (for free!) as part of Sing Out Loud on Friday. Standout Jax-based singer-songwriter Kevin PM opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.

Indie Rock

Surfer Blood – Saturday, September 11

Jenna Alexander X Sunday backyard | St. Augustine

South Florida quartet Surfer Blood plays the shared backyard of two hip historic-district-adjacent businesses, Jenna Alexander Studios and Sunday, fresh from a summer tour of its fifth record, Carefree Theatre. Jax-based indie rock outfit Teal Peel kicks things off at 7 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Jazz

Posting House Jazz Jam – Sunday, September 12

Posting House | San Marco

Sundays have the highest concentration of jazz jams in Jacksonville, with spots like Wildcrafters in Five Points and the Casbah Cafe in Avondale holding down some of the most popular and, in the case of the latter, the longest running. San Marco bar Posting House’s jazz jam is the earliest of the the post-brunch bunch (4 -7 p.m.) and features a rotating cast of local standouts. Past performers include Jonathan Baptiste, Patrick Campbell, Kyle Colina, Aaron Johnson, John Lumpkin, Jack Miller, Langston Oliver, Sacha Perry, Jonah Pierre and Janae Yates.

