Fresh Squeeze | September 2021 playlist

A juicy mix of new tunes picked by the JME staff

By JME Staff
Fresh Squeeze orange

There’s so much great music coming out, seemingly everyday, that keeping up with it all can feel overwhelming. The JME team is here to help.

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our monthly Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Playlist Highlights:

“Final Girl” by Chvrches

“History of a Feeling” by Madi Diaz

“The Lox!” by GRIP

“Glider” by Japanese Breakfast

“Reflection” by Steve Gunn

“Anymore” by Night Jewel

Featured Local Tunes:

“Persian Rugs” by Sailor Goon

“Holding on to You” by Lost Club

“P.LOCKE 4EVA” by L.O.V.E. Culture

“Go Outside” by THEBLACKTOILET

“If You” by Niki Dawson

“Temple” by Huan

“Angel Dust” by Freddy Bricks

In this article: Fresh Squeeze, GRIP, Huan, jacksonville, Japanese Breakfast, L.O.V.E. Culture, Niki Dawson, Sailor Goon and Steve Gunn

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | September 2021 playlist”
Sep. 01, 2021

Fresh Squeeze | September 2021 playlist
Featured image for “Bonnaroo cancelled due to excessive flooding”
Sep. 01, 2021

Bonnaroo cancelled due to excessive flooding
Featured image for “Store namechecked in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” demolished”
Aug. 31, 2021

Store namechecked in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Ballad of Curtis Loew” demolished
Featured image for “JME Recommends | Sing Out Loud Staff Picks”
Aug. 31, 2021

JME Recommends | Sing Out Loud Staff Picks
Featured image for “Hurricane Ida destroys Karnofsky Tailor Shop, a jazz landmark and second home to Louis Armstrong”
Aug. 31, 2021

Hurricane Ida destroys Karnofsky Tailor Shop, a jazz landmark and second home to Louis Armstrong
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 30, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “Isolated By Pandemic, Violinist Jennifer Koh Nurtured A New Community Online”
Aug. 29, 2021

Isolated By Pandemic, Violinist Jennifer Koh Nurtured A New Community Online
Featured image for “Migos | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Aug. 29, 2021

Migos | Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Reggae great and Dub pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry dead at 85”
Aug. 29, 2021

Reggae great and Dub pioneer Lee “Scratch” Perry dead at 85
Featured image for “John Coltrane’s Masterpiece Breathes New Life With ‘A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle’”
Aug. 29, 2021

John Coltrane’s Masterpiece Breathes New Life With ‘A Love Supreme: Live In Seattle’

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM