Fresh Squeeze | September 2021 playlist

There’s so much great music coming out, seemingly everyday, that keeping up with it all can feel overwhelming. The JME team is here to help.

Each month, JME contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our monthly Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Playlist Highlights:

“Final Girl” by Chvrches

“History of a Feeling” by Madi Diaz

“The Lox!” by GRIP

“Glider” by Japanese Breakfast

“Reflection” by Steve Gunn

“Anymore” by Night Jewel

Featured Local Tunes:

“Persian Rugs” by Sailor Goon

“Holding on to You” by Lost Club

“P.LOCKE 4EVA” by L.O.V.E. Culture

“Go Outside” by THEBLACKTOILET

“If You” by Niki Dawson

“Temple” by Huan

“Angel Dust” by Freddy Bricks