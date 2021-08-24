Yola postpones Sing Out Loud Festival performance

By JME Staff
Yola Event image
Credit: Yola Event image from St. Augustine Amphitheatre

A performance by Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Yola at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre has been postponed, according to the venue’s website. The English musician was scheduled to perform with special guest Patty Griffin on September 12 as part of the month-long Sing Out Loud Festival in St. Johns County. A statement on The Amp’s website reads:

Due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control, the Yola and Patty Griffin show on September 12 at this year’s Sing Out Loud Festival will be postponed. Both artists are looking forward to performing in St. Augustine at a later date, we will keep you posted on new dates as soon as we confirm. Refunds for the September 12 performance will be provided at the original point of purchase.

In an Instagram post from August 19, Yola shared a statement that she would be pulling out of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, a Tennessee-based country music festival scheduled for the same weekend as Sing Out Loud, saying she was “not satisfied that the most stringent Covid safety best practices are currently in place” for the event.

In another post just days later, she announced she would be playing in Athens, GA instead of in St. Augustine at Sing Out Loud.

As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have increased exponentially in the last few weeks, two of the biggest live music companies, AEG Presents and Live Nation Entertainment, announced that they would begin requiring proof-of-vaccination at future shows. The surge in new cases has hit Northeast Florida especially hard, and there’s been a push by touring artists and local venues to institute proof-of-vaccination mandates. Currently, state law in Florida prohibits such mandates.

More than 100 local, regional, national and international artists are scheduled to perform at Sing Out Loud in September. There have been no other announcements regarding updated COVID-19 precautions, as of writing.

In this article: AEG, Cancelled, COVID, Live Nation, Refund, Sing Out Loud Festival, St. Augustine Amphitheatre and Yola

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Yola postpones Sing Out Loud Festival performance”
Aug. 24, 2021

Yola postpones Sing Out Loud Festival performance
Featured image for “Underbelly Returns to Downtown Jacksonville”
Aug. 24, 2021

Underbelly Returns to Downtown Jacksonville
Featured image for “Don Everly, Half Of The Quintessential Harmonic Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84”
Aug. 24, 2021

Don Everly, Half Of The Quintessential Harmonic Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84
Featured image for “Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies At 80”
Aug. 24, 2021

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies At 80
Featured image for “The Marvelous Legacy of Larry Harlow”
Aug. 24, 2021

The Marvelous Legacy of Larry Harlow
Featured image for “Lorde, Now Fully Adulting, Embraces A Folksy Analog On ‘Solar Power’”
Aug. 23, 2021

Lorde, Now Fully Adulting, Embraces A Folksy Analog On ‘Solar Power’
Featured image for “Clash between corporate mandates and state laws put Northeast Florida music venues in a bind”
Aug. 23, 2021

Clash between corporate mandates and state laws put Northeast Florida music venues in a bind
Featured image for “The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Aug. 23, 2021

The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 23, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “JME DJ Sessions | 3 dance-floor-ready local tunes”
Aug. 20, 2021

JME DJ Sessions | 3 dance-floor-ready local tunes

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM