Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies At 80

By NPR Staff
Image

Charlie Watts, the unshakeable drummer for The Rolling Stones, died this morning. According to a publicist, he died in a hospital in London, surrounded by family. No cause of death was given. He was 80 years old.

Where most rock bands take their cues from the drummer, Watts was the type to hang back. He told NPR in 2012 that in the early days, he’d have to sit close to guitarist Keith Richards’ amplifier during live set. “And they weren’t very big amplifiers. So with an audience shouting, I needed that to know where the changes came,” Watts said.

Watts was born on June 2, 1941. Growing up, he was mostly a fan of jazz — people like Duke Ellington and Charlie Parker. It was listening to Gerry Mulligan’s “Walking Shoes” as a kid that inspired him to play drums. After bouncing around various jazz clubs as the British blues scene was picking up, he met Mick Jagger and then the rest of the Stones. Watts played his first gig with them in 1963.

Watts gave off a different vibe from his bandmates in more ways than one. Aesthetically he preferred tailored suits, while the others took the stage with their more bohemian looks. He also did his best to stay out of the limelight, using some of the band’s early successes to buy a 16th century mansion in Sussex. But he was no less of a core member of the group, giving the band a steady backdrop to rock on for more than 60 years.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Charlie Watts, Drummer, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, obituary, rock and Rolling Stones

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Yola postpones Sing Out Loud Festival performance”
Aug. 24, 2021

Yola postpones Sing Out Loud Festival performance
Featured image for “Underbelly Returns to Downtown Jacksonville”
Aug. 24, 2021

Underbelly Returns to Downtown Jacksonville
Featured image for “Don Everly, Half Of The Quintessential Harmonic Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84”
Aug. 24, 2021

Don Everly, Half Of The Quintessential Harmonic Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84
Featured image for “Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies At 80”
Aug. 24, 2021

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies At 80
Featured image for “The Marvelous Legacy of Larry Harlow”
Aug. 24, 2021

The Marvelous Legacy of Larry Harlow
Featured image for “Lorde, Now Fully Adulting, Embraces A Folksy Analog On ‘Solar Power’”
Aug. 23, 2021

Lorde, Now Fully Adulting, Embraces A Folksy Analog On ‘Solar Power’
Featured image for “Clash between corporate mandates and state laws put Northeast Florida music venues in a bind”
Aug. 23, 2021

Clash between corporate mandates and state laws put Northeast Florida music venues in a bind
Featured image for “The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Aug. 23, 2021

The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 23, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “JME DJ Sessions | 3 dance-floor-ready local tunes”
Aug. 20, 2021

JME DJ Sessions | 3 dance-floor-ready local tunes

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM