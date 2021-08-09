PBS Docuseries ‘Icon: Music Through the Lens’ explores the history of music photography

By JME Staff
Jimi Hendrick documentary photo
Credit: Photograph courtesy of Bob Wolman

The six-part docuseries Icon: Music Through The Lens is a visually-thrilling deep dive into the rich history of music photography, an artform that emerged simultaneously with and followed a parallel path to the medium it captures.

Featuring in-depth and often irreverent interviews with the world’s best-known music photographers, musicians, gallerists, music journalists and social commentators, the series premiered in July with “On Camera,” which introduces some of the most important figures in music photography who will become talking heads throughout the serial documentary, including Jill Furmanovsky, Mick Rock, Danny Clinch, Michael Zagaris, Bruce Talamon, Kevin Westenberg, Terry O’Neill, Kevin Cummins, Bob Gruen, Rachael Wright, Deborah Feingold, Rankin, Laura Levine, Baron Wolman, Neal Preston, Janette Beckman, Roger Sargent, Pooneh Ghana, Christie Goodwin, Albert Watson and Lynn Goldsmith.

Musician’s including Josh Homme (Queens of The Stone Age), Ziggy Marley, Lars Ulrich, (Metallica), Brett Anderson (Suede), Alice Cooper, Craig David, Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Zara Larsson, Stefflon Don, Sharleen Spiteri (Texas), Nicky Wire (Manic Street Preachers), Matt Helders (Arctic Monkeys), Julian Lennon and Dizzee Rascal, also add their viewpoint throughout the series.

Though Icon: Music Through The Lens is set to wrap on Friday, August 13 with episodes 5 and 6, you can get caught up via Jax PBS Passport, our on-demand streaming service. Watch the preview below.

