New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On Aug. 6

The best new music of the week from the All Songs Considered team

By All Songs Considered
Image
The Chicago rap duo Abstract Mindstate's latest album, Dreams Still Inspire, is one of our picks for the best new releases out on Aug. 6. Mike Quain/Courtesy of the artist

Abstract Mindstate might be the greatest rap duo you’ve never heard of. MCs Olskool Ice-Gre and E.P Da Hellcat got their start in Chicago in the late ’90s and were about to make an album with features from Kanye WestCommonJohn Legend and more. But the deal fell through, E.P and Olskool fell on hard times and the two eventually stopped making music altogether. Now, almost 20 years later, Abstract Mindstate is back with a new album, produced entirely by Kanye West, called Dreams Still Inspire. We give it a spin on this week’s show and dig into the duo’s old-school sound.

Also on the program: A stirring new piece from composer Max Richter that was inspired by the global migrant crisis, R&B singer Tinashe, the beautifully dark (and often unsettling) sounds of Lingua Ignota and more. Contributor Christina Lee joins NPR Music’s Lars Gotrich, Tom Huizenga, Marissa Lorusso and WXPN‘s John Morrison, along with host Robin Hilton, as they share their picks for the best new albums out on Aug. 6.

Featured Albums:

  1. Abstract Mindstate — Dreams Still Inspire
    Featured Tracks: “I Feel Good”
  2. Max Richter — Exiles
    Featured Tracks: “Flowers of Herself” and “Exiles”
  3. Laura Stevenson — Laura Stevenson
    Featured Tracks: “State” and “Mary”
  4. Tinashe — 333
    Featured Track: “333”
  5. Fuubutsushi — Natsukashii
    Featured Track: “Suzushii Kaze”
  6. Lingua Ignota — Sinner Get Ready
    Featured Tracks: “Pennsylvania Furnace” and “The Order of Spiritual Virgins”

Other notable releases for Aug. 6: Barbra Streisand — Release Me 2; Eluvium — Virga II; Moritz Von Oswald Trio — Dissent; Ty Segall — Harmonizer.

In this article: Abstract Mindstate, All Songs Considered, Kanye West, Max Richter and Tinashe

