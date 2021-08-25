Man Photographed As A Baby On ‘Nevermind’ Cover Sues Nirvana For Sexual Exploitation

By Deepa Shivaram
Image

The cover for Nevermind, a 1991 Nirvana album that is said to have helped redefine rock music, features a naked 4-month-old baby in a pool, appearing to swim after a dollar bill that’s pierced with a fish hook.

That baby — the now 30-year-old Spencer Elden — is suing Nirvana for child exploitation and pornography, saying the band knowingly distributed the naked photo of Elden as a baby and profited from it.

He’s asking for $150,000 in damages from each of the defendants, which include members of the band, Kurt Cobain’s estate, photographer Kirk Weddle, Universal Music, Geffen Records, Warner Records and MCA Music.

The cover photo was shot by Weddle, who was a friend of Elden’s father. The lawsuit accuses Weddle of producing a “sexually graphic” photo of Elden. It adds that there was initially pushback against featuring Elden’s genitals on the album cover and the plan was to place a sticker over it.

“The sticker, however, was never incorporated into the album cover,” the lawsuit states.

Elden’s parents also never signed a release authorizing the use of the image, and Elden himself never received any compensation, the lawsuit says.

“Spencer’s true identity and legal name are forever tied to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor,” Robert Lewis, Elden’s attorney, writes in the lawsuit.

Lewis writes that Elden has experienced emotional distress and interference with emotional and educational development.

In a 2008 interview with NPR, Elden, then in high school, was still struggling to make sense of his public image.

“Quite a few people in the world have seen my penis,” he said, “So that’s kinda cool. I’m just a normal kid living it up and doing the best I can while I’m here.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Album Cover, baby, exploitation, Nevermind and Nirvana

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Man Photographed As A Baby On ‘Nevermind’ Cover Sues Nirvana For Sexual Exploitation”
Aug. 25, 2021

Man Photographed As A Baby On ‘Nevermind’ Cover Sues Nirvana For Sexual Exploitation
Featured image for “Underbelly Returns to Downtown Jacksonville”
Aug. 25, 2021

Underbelly Returns to Downtown Jacksonville
Featured image for “Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies At 80”
Aug. 24, 2021

Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts Dies At 80
Featured image for “Yola postpones Sing Out Loud Festival performance”
Aug. 24, 2021

Yola postpones Sing Out Loud Festival performance
Featured image for “Don Everly, Half Of The Quintessential Harmonic Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84”
Aug. 24, 2021

Don Everly, Half Of The Quintessential Harmonic Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84
Featured image for “The Marvelous Legacy of Larry Harlow”
Aug. 24, 2021

The Marvelous Legacy of Larry Harlow
Featured image for “Lorde, Now Fully Adulting, Embraces A Folksy Analog On ‘Solar Power’”
Aug. 23, 2021

Lorde, Now Fully Adulting, Embraces A Folksy Analog On ‘Solar Power’
Featured image for “Clash between corporate mandates and state laws put Northeast Florida music venues in a bind”
Aug. 23, 2021

Clash between corporate mandates and state laws put Northeast Florida music venues in a bind
Featured image for “The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Aug. 23, 2021

The Isley Brothers: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 23, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM