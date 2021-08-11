Just Announced | Disco Biscuits added to Sing Out Loud lineup

The start of the popular month-long St. Johns County-based music festival, Sing Out Loud, is less than a month away. And the festival runners over at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre continue to add unique (and free!) performances and big-name headliners to the mix.

And now they’ve appended the schedule once again, announcing that trance-fusion pioneers Disco Biscuits will play the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday, September 17. Here’s a blurb about the band from the Sing Out Loud team:

The Disco Biscuits are an entirely different band today than they were when they first broke out of Philadelphia in the mid-90s. That’s not to say that they’ve abandoned their foundation, switched gears or set sail for distant shores. The Disco Biscuits are still very much the pioneers of “trancefusion,” bridging the gap between electronic music and jam bands. They still remain rock pioneers whose soul belongs as much to marathon dance parties as it does to live improvisational journeys. They still employ emerging technologies to help them create music that is 100 percent human although, perhaps, not entirely of this earth.

Tickets for the Disco Biscuits show go on sale Friday, August 13 at 10 a.m.

For ticket information head to singoutloudfestival.com.

Here’s the full Sing Out Loud Schedule:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Dylan LeBlanc with special guest This Frontier Needs Heroes @ Colonial Oak Music Park – Free Event

Kevin Morby @ Lightner Museum – Free Event

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Mayday Parade with special guests Inspection 12 and Flag On Fire @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Dan Tyminski @ Colonial Oak Music Park – Free Event

Ancient City Poets Showcase followed by a Poetry Open Mic @ Art Studio of St. Augustine Beach – Free Event

Surfer Blood @ Jenna Alexander x SunDay Backyard – Free Event

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Yola with special guest Patty Griffin @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

The Cactus Blossoms @ Jenna Alexander x SunDay Backyard – Free Event

Big Sam’s Funky Nation @ Prohibition Kitchen – Free Event

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Ben Sollee @ St. Augustine Distillery – Free Event

Parquet Courts with special guests DEHD and flipturn @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Cedric Burnside @ Colonial Oak Music Park – Free Event

Thursday, September 23

Music Industry Panel and Artist Workshop @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall – Free Event

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

John Paul White @ St. Augustine Distillery – Free Event

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

TLC’s Celebration of CRAZY SEXY COOL and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

Bears and Lions at The St. Augustine Record Fair, presented by ToneVendor @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Free Event