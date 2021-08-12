Just Announced | Sheer Mag, Frankie & the Witch Fingers, Surfer Blood highlight Intuition Ale Works’ fall lineup

An insanely good October for fans of indie rock

By JME Staff
Image
Credit: Photograph by David Fearn of Frankie and The Witch Fingers courtesy of Greenway Records.

Intuition Ale Works downtown taproom was just getting a head of steam when the pandemic put the brakes on its renovated live music space, the Bier Hall. Of particular disappointment to Jacksonville-based fans of indie rock, was the postponement, then cancellation of a scheduled performance by multifaceted, extremely talented indie darling Ty Segall.

Despite the setbacks, Intuition is pushing forward with a fall lineup of ridiculously cool psychedelic and indie rock fare, beginning with Philly power-pop punkers Sheer Mag on October 22nd. The following night, LA-based psych-rock outfit Frankie and the Witch Fingers play with garage rockers, and fellow Greenway Records label mates, Acid Dad. Nashville stoner-rock group All Them Witches closes out the month of October, while South Florida’s Surfer Blood brings its brand of jangly indie rock to the Beir Hall on November 6.

The eclectic booking at the Beir Hall is a product of the partnerships Intuition COO Brad Lange has forged with local promoter Tib Miller’s Flying Saucer Presents. Miller’s used his connections and eclectically tuned ears to bring music to Northeast Florida for decades now. Upstart Jax-based music promotion entity Winterland Presents is also getting in on the Beir-Hall partnering with Flying Saucer on two of the fall shows, as well as several others planned for 2022. (Full disclosure, members of the JME contributor team are partners in Winterland Presents).

Here’s what’s coming up at the Beir Hall at Intuition Ale Works with some useful ticket links:

Aug 28 – Aug-toberfest featuring Dean Winter & the Heat – This is a Free Event

Oct 22 – Sheer Mag with special guests Soul Glo – TICKETS

Oct 23 – Frankie and The Witch Fingers with special guests Acid Dad and Kairos Creature Club – TICKETS

Oct 29 – All Them Witches – TICKETS

Nov 6 – Surfer Blood with Las Nubes, Dirtbike, and Seagate – TICKETS

