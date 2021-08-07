Hiatus Kaiyote: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

By Abby O'Neill
Image

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music’s Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It’s the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Melbourne alt-soul collective Hiatus Kaiyote tricked out its avant-garde recording studio, The Villa, and lathered it with props: a miniature desk, alien costumes, and loads of furry friends. Frontwoman Nai Palm shared with me the impetus behind the design. “I’m a treasure hunter at heart,” she said, “and the beautiful thing about dressing a set with sentimental artifacts from my house is that I feel super comfy to perform.” Every intricate detail of this Tiny Desk (home) concert evokes feelings of coziness, psychedelia and joyful performance art.

Launching into this brilliant performance with “Sip Into Something Soft,” Hiatus takes us on a sweet and sultry journey through a host of selections from their new album, Mood Valiant. On “Rose Water,” the tightness of the band (comprised of Paul Bender, Simon Mavin and Perrin Moss, and joined by their longtime backing vocalists) is on full display.

Hiatus Kaiyote came onto the scene with their debut album, Tawk Tomahawk, back in 2012 and created a groundswell of buzz among global music heads. Since then, they’ve gone on to win varying international awards and were the first Australian group to get nominated in the R&B category at the Grammys for best R&B performance in 2013. This uber-fun and exhilarating set will appease diehards and new fans alike.

SET LIST

  • “Sip Into Something Soft”
  • “Rose Water”
  • “And We Go Gentle”
  • “Get Sun”
  • “Blood And Marrow”

MUSICIANS

  • Nai Palm: vocals, guitar
  • Paul Bender: bass
  • Simon Mavin: keys
  • Perrin Moss: drums, percussion, vibraphone
  • Alejandro ‘Silentjay’ Abapo: vocals, keys
  • Laura Christoforidis: vocals
  • Jace Excell: vocals

CREDITS

  • Video: Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore, Nick Mckk, Leah Oborn
  • Audio: Phil Noy, Haima Marriott
  • Extras: Marissa Matar, Sam Kuzich (aliens); Daniela Lucchetti, Matt Kelly (birds); Kiki Megumi (mothman)

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Abby O’Neill
  • Video Producer: Kara Frame
  • Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin
  • Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Maia Stern, Gabrielle Pierre
  • Executive Producer: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Hiatus Kaiyote, Nai Palm, Tawk Tomahawk and Tiny Desk Concert

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Hiatus Kaiyote: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Aug. 07, 2021

Hiatus Kaiyote: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On Aug. 6”
Aug. 07, 2021

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On Aug. 6
Featured image for “Woodstock ‘99 to Lollapalooza ‘21 | Here’s why Limp Bizkit are trending right now”
Aug. 06, 2021

Woodstock ‘99 to Lollapalooza ‘21 | Here’s why Limp Bizkit are trending right now
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Florida Motel” by DL is OK”
Aug. 06, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Florida Motel” by DL is OK
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
Aug. 05, 2021

Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Featured image for “Tampa quartet Glove brings more modern-dystopian bliss with new single and video for “Behaviour””
Aug. 05, 2021

Tampa quartet Glove brings more modern-dystopian bliss with new single and video for “Behaviour”
Featured image for “Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp”
Aug. 03, 2021

Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp
Featured image for “Fresh Squeeze | August 2021 playlist”
Aug. 02, 2021

Fresh Squeeze | August 2021 playlist
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 new songs by Jax artists out now”
Aug. 02, 2021

Local Spotlight | 3 new songs by Jax artists out now
Featured image for “Go | This Week’s Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 02, 2021

Go | This Week’s Live Music Recommendations

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM