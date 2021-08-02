Go | This Week’s Live Music Recommendations

Big name bands are beginning to return to Northeast Florida, providing opportunities for the region’s standout acts to lend support while getting in front of a larger audience.

This week, local indie rock youngsters Faze Wave will open for Cold War Kids at The Amp’s backyard stage. It’s one of the three shows JME contributors recommend checking out this week.

Indie Rock

Indie Rock mainstays since the mid-2000s, Cold War Kids play the Backyard Stage at The Amp with support from locals Faze Wave.

Cold War Kids with Special Guests Faze Wave – Friday, August 6

The Amp Backyard Stage | St. Augustine

Jacksonville indie rock darlings will garner perhaps their biggest audience yet when they play The Amp Backyard Stage in support of massively popular Cold War Kids on Friday, August 6. You can hear Faze Wave on JME’s Jax Indie-rock primer playlist. The band’s latest EP Wisdom Teeth is perhaps its most successful to date, earning hundreds of thousands of streams on Spotify. Doors at 8 p.m.

Country & Folk

Folk is People – Saturday, August 7

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jax

Standout singer-songwriter Stacey Bennett, AKA Folk is People, performs at Intuition Ale Works new-ish live music space in Downtown Jacksonville on Saturday, August 7. The event is being billed as a Queer Country Disco, and the flyer encourages dancing; so, be forewarned: wear your most comfortable Western Wear. Local singer-songwriters Jessica Pounds and Chelsea Saddler provide support. Doors at 7 p.m.

Jazz

Ulysses Owens, Jr. & friends – Sunday, August 8

Wildcrafters | Riverside

The region’s only booze-free cocktail lounge, the ultra-cozy and hip Wildcrafters, also plays host to one of Northeast Florida’s best jazz jams. Each Sunday, renowned drummer Ulysses Owens, Jr. leads the jam, with guests made up of a who’s who of Jax’s jazz avant garde sitting in. Music starts at 7 p.m.

