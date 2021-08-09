Go | Live Music Recommendations

As much as we love to spread the love when we support the scene, this week presented us with two truly-can’t-miss shows at the same venue: Jax Beach’s Blue Jay Listening Room. Here’s where JME contributors will be spending their free time this week.

R&B | Jazz

Monique Denise – Thursday, August 12

Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge | Riverside

Apollo-winning vocalist Monique Denise continues her twice-a-month residency at Riverside soul food restaurant and music club Jazzy’s. Show starts at 7:30.

This is a free event

Singer-Songwriter

rickoLus with the Angel Garcia Quartet – Friday, August 13

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

This fusion of two of the area’s most-talented artists is a can’t miss. Backed by a quartet of musicians led by Angel Garcia (LPT), topnotch Jacksonville singer-songwriter rickoLus will perform cuts from his prolific catalog, including new tunes from his latest, Springsteen-esque album of regionally focussed balladry and rock n’ roll, Bones, at the Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. Doors at 7 p.m.

Indie Rock

Credit: Photo by Nick Sprague

Teal Peel – Sunday, August 15

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Fresh off the release of his first single and video for “Smello Coffee”, sought-after local producer and multi-instrumentalist Taylor Paul Neal brings his Teal Peel project to life at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. Max Helgemo opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.

