Go | Live Music Recommendations

Here's what the JME team wants to see this week

By JME Staff
Image

As much as we love to spread the love when we support the scene, this week presented us with two truly-can’t-miss shows at the same venue: Jax Beach’s Blue Jay Listening Room. Here’s where JME contributors will be spending their free time this week.

R&B | Jazz

Monique Denise

Monique Denise – Thursday, August 12

Jazzy’s Restaurant and Lounge | Riverside

Apollo-winning vocalist Monique Denise continues her twice-a-month residency at Riverside soul food restaurant and music club Jazzy’s. Show starts at 7:30.

This is a free event

Map

Singer-Songwriter 

rickoLus and Angel Garcia

rickoLus with the Angel Garcia Quartet – Friday, August 13 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

This fusion of two of the area’s most-talented artists is a can’t miss. Backed by a quartet of musicians led by Angel Garcia (LPT), topnotch Jacksonville singer-songwriter rickoLus will perform cuts from his prolific catalog, including new tunes from his latest, Springsteen-esque album of regionally focussed balladry and rock n’ roll, Bones, at the Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. Doors at 7 p.m. 

Tickets

Map

Indie Rock

Teel Peel (Full band)
Credit: Photo by Nick Sprague

Teal Peel – Sunday, August 15

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Fresh off the release of his first single and video for “Smello Coffee”, sought-after local producer and multi-instrumentalist Taylor Paul Neal brings his Teal Peel project to life at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room in Jacksonville Beach. Max Helgemo opens the show. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets

Map 

In this article: Angel Garcia, Blue Jay Listening Room, Jazzy's, Monique Denise, rickoLus and Teal Peel

More JME...
See All
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | 3 new releases by Jax artists”
Aug. 09, 2021

Local Spotlight | 3 new releases by Jax artists
Featured image for “PBS Docuseries ‘Icon: Music Through the Lens’ explores the history of music photography”
Aug. 09, 2021

PBS Docuseries ‘Icon: Music Through the Lens’ explores the history of music photography
Featured image for “Go | Live Music Recommendations”
Aug. 09, 2021

Go | Live Music Recommendations
Featured image for “Hiatus Kaiyote: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”
Aug. 07, 2021

Hiatus Kaiyote: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert
Featured image for “New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On Aug. 6”
Aug. 07, 2021

New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On Aug. 6
Featured image for “Woodstock ‘99 to Lollapalooza ‘21 | Here’s why Limp Bizkit are trending right now”
Aug. 06, 2021

Woodstock ‘99 to Lollapalooza ‘21 | Here’s why Limp Bizkit are trending right now
Featured image for “Local Spotlight | “Florida Motel” by DL is OK”
Aug. 06, 2021

Local Spotlight | “Florida Motel” by DL is OK
Featured image for “Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival”
Aug. 05, 2021

Just Announced | Jeffrey Osborne, Sheila E., George Benson to headline Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Featured image for “Tampa quartet Glove brings more modern-dystopian bliss with new single and video for “Behaviour””
Aug. 05, 2021

Tampa quartet Glove brings more modern-dystopian bliss with new single and video for “Behaviour”
Featured image for “Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp”
Aug. 03, 2021

Just Announced | The Killers, John Legend among headliners during an epic month at The Amp

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

Upcoming Events

Jimmie Vaughan Jimmie VaughanFriday, September 24, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Spyro Gyra Spyro GyraThursday, September 30, 2021 at 7:30 PM
Orleans OrleansFriday, November 5, 2021 at 8:00 PM
Jim Brickman Jim BrickmanFriday, February 4, 2022 at 8:00 PM
Janis Ian – The End of The Line Tour Janis Ian – The End of The Line TourWednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM