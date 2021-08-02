Fresh Squeeze | August 2021 playlist

The juiciest playlist around

By JME Staff
Fresh squeeze blue
Fresh Squeeze graphic by Bonnie Zerr

Each month, JME Contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our monthly Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a several dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Playlist Highlights:

“Behaviour” by Glove

“Damn” by Ada Lea

“Uh Huh Okay” by Emmavie, ROMderful

“Unclean Mind” by Grouper

“Rae Street” by Courtney Barnett

“Watching Cartoons” by La Luz

Featured Local Tunes:

All Good” by Leo Sun

Insecure” by Jahny Steel

If You” by Niki Dawson

Smello Coffee” by Teal Peel

Se Quema El Mundo” by LPT

Nachos” by Ashton Chase

Split in Two” by Shane Malone

