Fresh Squeeze | August 2021 playlist

The juiciest playlist around
Each month, JME Contributors pick the juiciest noise emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond for our monthly Fresh Squeeze playlist. Featuring a several dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.
Playlist Highlights:
“Behaviour” by Glove
“Damn” by Ada Lea
“Uh Huh Okay” by Emmavie, ROMderful
“Unclean Mind” by Grouper
“Rae Street” by Courtney Barnett
“Watching Cartoons” by La Luz
Featured Local Tunes:
“All Good” by Leo Sun
“Insecure” by Jahny Steel
“If You” by Niki Dawson
“Smello Coffee” by Teal Peel
“Se Quema El Mundo” by LPT
“Nachos” by Ashton Chase
“Split in Two” by Shane Malone