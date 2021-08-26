Daily’s Place will require proof of negative COVID test for Jonas Brothers show

Those attending the Jonas Brothers performance at Daily’s Place Amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville on October 15 will be required to show printed proof of a negative COVID test, according to the venue’s website. The pop megastars announced on Monday via their Instagram page that they would be making proof of a negative test or proof of vaccination a requirement for attendees at all the shows on their upcoming tour.

“We believe this is the best thing we can do for our fans, our hard working crew, and the communities we’re visiting,” the band’s statement reads.

The Jonas Brothers are the latest in an increasingly long list of artists and live music companies pushing for more stringent COVID-19 precautions at venues across the country. In Florida, state law prohibits businesses from requiring proof of vaccination from customers.

In early August, rock band Blackberry Smoke cancelled its performance at Daily’s Place just a few hours before showtime when one of the band members tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson from Daily’s Place told WJCT last week that the venue was “working with each of the tours to determine which will choose to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event OR full vaccination for entry,” adding that they would communicate such a requirement to ticket holders via an email and updated information on the venue’s website. The event page for the Jonas Brothers show reads includes the following statement:

“Please note this show is requiring all fans to provide PRINTED proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event for entry. In lieu of proof of a negative test, ticket holders may voluntarily provide proof of full vaccination (at least two weeks after final dose).“

Other event pages for shows scheduled at Daily’s Place in the month of October include the following statement:

“Our doors will be open in compliance with State and City guidelines in addition to customizing event protocols based on the needs of the artist to create a safe and fun environment for all guests. Please check back in the near future for additional policies that will be posted for this event.”

The 5,500-capacity Daily’s Place Amphitheater was completed in 2017, as part of a renovation to TIAA Bank Field carried out by the Jacksonville Jaguars in partnership with the City of Jacksonville.