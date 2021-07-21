JME DJ Sessions | 3 local tunes to put you in a mellow mood

Listen to July's JME DJ Sessions on First Coast Connect

By Matthew Shaw
Image

With the humidity at or above 90% — and likely to stay that way for the rest of the summer (that’s another two months, at the very least, in Northeast Florida) — it’s perfectly normal to be moving a little slow. Knowing that, we kept the BPM’s low for July’s JME DJ Sessions on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross, with three enjoyably languid tunes from local artists.

Click play to listen to the segment.

Featured tracks

DL is OK – “Florida Motel” (Read the full review)

Teal Peel – “Smello Coffee” (Read the full review)

Laney Tripp & Jacob Cummings – “Passing Sun” (Read the full review)

JME DJ Sessions airs once a month on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross.

Wanna hear more new music? Dig into our Fresh Squeeze playlist, featuring the juiciest new tracks from a mix of local standouts and regional, national, and international artists.

