Go | Multifaceted guitarist Ron Artis II at Hotel Palms

Hawaiian-born guitarist and songwriter brings top-notch chops to Atlantic Beach

Credit: Photo by Ty Milford courtesy of the artist

World-renowned, multifaceted guitarist Ron Artis II brings his topnotch chops and impressive improvisational skills to the courtyard of Atlantic Beach’s unimpeachably hip hangout, Hotel Palms, on Thursday, July 15. The Hawaiian-born Artis is best known for his work with his group Ron Artis and Thunderstorm, but his reputation as a crack accompanying player has made him an in-demand musical partner to artists from a breadth of genres, including Philly folk-blues fave G. Love.

Prolific Jax-based singer-songwriter rickoLus opens the show, playing cuts from his extensive back catalog, as well as tunes from his new full-length Bones. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets

Map