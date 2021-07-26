Go | Live music recommendations

There was a moment, say in the early 2010s, when Jacksonville’s urban core felt like the center of the city’s music scene. If one meandered along Bay Street from Liberty to Main, turned onto Ocean toward Adams Street, one would’ve likely heard (within that six-block radius) live music pouring out of no less than four midsized venues. From TSI to Underbelly, 1904 Music Hall and Burro Bar, the core was happening.

By 2016, however, all but 1904 Music Hall were gone. While the core hasn’t necessarily been quiet––1904 and the Florida Theatre, along with Spliff’s Gastropub, have kept the music going––things get a little louder this week with the return of Underbelly. Yep, nearly a half-decade after it shuttered, the popular venue returns; spruced up by the folks from 1904, but still in its original location on East Bay Street.

The Welcome Back Underbelly show is one of our live music recommendations for the week. Here’s full the rundown.

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, July 26

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde come together for an evening of improvisation in Blue Jay’s intimate environs. This week’s jam, led by sax master Kenny Hamilton, includes Stefan Klein, Stan piper and Jonah Pierre. Doors at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $10 (at the door only).

Map

Indie Rock | Pop punk

Credit: Flyer by Reid Paul

Underbelly grand (reopening): Bobby Kid, Glazed, Seagate and & More – Friday, July 30

Underbelly | Downtown Jax

Nearly a half-decade after it was shuttered, popular East Bay Street music venue Underbelly is back from the dead. The folks behind catty corner venue 1904 Music Hall have revived the short-lived but storied establishment, and they’re kicking things off with a lineup of locals––young standouts from the city’s indie and pop punk scenes, all. The lineup is stacked from the bottom up, with Seagate, Glazed, Bobby Kid, Intervention and more set to ring in a new era for Underbelly. Doors at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets

Map

Hip-hop

Jeremy Ryan & friends – Saturday, July 31

Archetype | Riverside

Duval hip-hop standout Jeremy Ryan performs and plays host to a limited capacity dinner-and-a-show-type event on Saturday, July 31, with support from indie rock trio Jean Street Sound, hip-hop/pop duo Flo.Wav and more. General admission tickets start at $15 and table reservations, which include 2-4 tickets, dinner and champagne, start at $60. Doors at 8 p.m.

Tickets

Map