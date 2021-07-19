Go | Live Music Recommendations

Don't Miss A Beat Jazz Festival highlights this week's calendar

Here’s a rundown of what JME contributors will see and hear this week.

Singer-Songwriters

Songwriter Spotlight – Wednesday, July 21

Rain Dogs. | Five Points

Original music, only. That’s the extent of the strictures put on performers who land on the Rain Dogs. stage for the Five Points venue’s weekly songwriter showcase. A kind of open-mic style event, each showcase carves out ample time for a featured songwriter––usually regional, always quite good. Past performers include Shawn Lightfoot, Millie Hudson and Jackie Stranger. Balladry commences at 9 p.m.

This is a free event

Trop Pop

Credit: Photo by Andrew Reiner

Summer Salt – Friday, July 23

1904 Music Hall | Downtown Jacksonville

Austin, Texas-based purveyors of trop pop Summer Salt bring their distinctive fusion to the 1904 Music Hall stage on Friday. The duo has amassed a mighty following on music streaming platforms and, with a new full-length Sequoia Moon, sound destined for greater notoriety. Motel Radio opens the show.

Jazz

Don’t Miss A Beat Jazz Festival – Saturday, July 24

Woodstock Park | Westside

Jacksonville music nonprofit Don’t Miss A Beat, Inc presents a an eclectic lineup of heavy hitting jazz performances including purveyors of New Orleans jazz Let’s Ride Brass Band, mighty Afro Cuban salsa outfit LPT and drummer Ulysses Owens, Jr. playing alongside a handful of frequent collaborators from the region’s avant garde. The festival kicks off with participants in the recent DMAB Broadway Experience summer camp performing a production of Lin Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights at 11:30 a.m. Fest kicks off at 1 p.m.

This is a free event

