Go | Live Music Recommendations

Another quality week of live music is ahead of us. Here’s what JME Contributors recommend checking out.

Jazz 

Breezy_Jazz

Jazz Jam/Various Artists – Wednesday, July 7 

Breezy Jazz House | San Marco

Popular San Marco music club and restaurant Breezy Jazz House has earned a reputation among the region’s avant garde, as well as fans of live improvisation, for top-notch performances nearly every night of the week. Breezy’s Wednesday night Jazz Jam is a good entry point for those interested in discovering what all the buzz (or the jazz) is about. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door

Map

Punk

Poor Richards
Credit: Photo provided by Poor Richards

Poor Richards – Saturday, July 10

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

After a lengthy hiatus, Jacksonville punkers Poor Richards reunite for a one-night-only performance of thrashy, unhinged cacophony at Jack Rabbits on July 10. The low end of Poor Richards’s noise is local surfboard shaper Sean Piper (also of skate-punk outfits Concrete Criminals and The Wastedist). Fellow local punks Friendly Fire and BLURG open the show. Doors at 8 p.m.    

Tickets

Map

Americana

Jason Isbell

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Sunday, July 11

The Amp | St. Augustine

Purveyor of Americana Jason Isbell is the standard bearer for the neo-folk revival that kicked off in the early aughts. An eloquent writer, who deftly crafts approachable tunes, Isbell, alongside his crack band of players, the 400 Unit, brings his multiple-Grammy winning formula to The Amp on Sunday, July 11. Doors at 7 p.m. 

Tickets 

Map

