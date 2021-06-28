The Best New Artists Of 2021 (So Far)

Clockwise from upper left: girl in red, Bachelor, Arlo Parks, dodie, Paris Texas

Courtesy of the artists

Our favorite new artists of the year (so far) run the gamut, from girl in red’s wildly infectious anthems about queer love and the warped sonic landscapes of Los Angeles rap duo Paris Texas, to the stunning voice and songcraft of singer Arlo Parks and the Jay Som-Palehound collaboration they’re calling Bachelor. Their debut albums traverse a broad world of sound, but each were singular, lasting and left us eager for more.

A number of the artists, like U.K. singers dodie and Celeste, put out singles or EPs in previous years, but we’re including them here because they released a full-length debut album in the first half of 2021.

Thanks to everyone who offered their own picks and suggestions for this year’s best new artists (so far) via @allsongs on Twitter and Facebook.

Featured Artists

1. Bachelor, (Jay Som & Palehound): “Back Of My Hand,” from Doomin’ Sun

2. girl in red: “Serotonin,” from if i could make it go quiet

3. Arlo Parks: “Hurt,” from Collapsed in Sunbeams

4. Celeste: “Strange,” from Not Your Muse

5. mehro: “lightning,” from SKY ON FIRE

6. dodie: “Hate Myself,” from Build A Problem

7. Olivia Rodrigo: “brutal,” from SOUR

8. Paris Texas: “A QUICK DEATH,” from BOY ANONYMOUS

