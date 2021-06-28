Go | Live Music Recommendations

Country, Indie and a Hip-Hopera highlight this week's calendar

Music venues are, by and large, historically provisional ventures. San Francisco’s Winterland Ballroom, the setting for The Band’s Last Waltz in 1976 had its last waltz in 1978. The birthplace of punk, CBGB, closed in 2006 at 33-years of age––which is too old for punk, perhaps. The Fillmore East was only around for three years.

Which is why San Marco’s Jack Rabbits––which is approaching its 25th year in operation––deserves our plaudits. The venue shows no signs of slowing down either, as the Jax Live crew came out of the pandemic on a tear, quickly getting back into the groove of its perennially eclectic booking.

There’s never a bad week to catch a show at Jack Rabbits. This week is no different. In addition to our invitation to check out country crooner Hayden Miles at the aforementioned San Marco staple, JME contributors recommend a couple shows at non-traditional spaces, as well.

Country

Hayden Miles Band – Wednesday, June 30

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

Nashville-based, Jax-Beach-bred country crooner Hayden Miles returns to the River City, bringing his refreshingly authentic brand of singer-songwriter-driven balladry and honky tonk rockers to the Jack Rabbits stage. Local trio The Annie Dukes open the show. Doors at 8 p.m.

Indie Rock

Hensley, Seagate, Laney Tripp – Friday, July 2

Kona Skate Park | Arlington

The oldest continually operating skate park in the world also boasts a top-notch live music venue. The clubhouse at Kona Skate Park has fastly become the go-to spot to hear the reverberations from Jax’s underground punk and hardcore scene, as well as indie-rock wunderkinds like Neptune Beach’s Seagate. The very The-Smiths-sounding quartet plays alongside another upstart group, Hensley, as part of a full lineup for the summer Neighborhood Jams concert series. BYOB. Doors at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 at the door

Map

Hip Hopera

Kuongoza film premiere – Sunday, July 4

Cinemark Tinseltown | Southside

Duval hip-hop artist Ebony Payne-English’s sixth studio album Kuongoza was created in conjunction with a feature film of the same name, which loosely translates to “guide” or “lead” in Kiswahili, the native dialect of the Swahili people. The film gets its final local screening at Cinemark Tinseltown, as part of a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday, July 4, before hitting the road for a national tour. Doors are at 5 p.m. Block party commences at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

