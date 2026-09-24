Position: Educational Workshop Facilitator Assistant
Availability: Part-Time (Contractor)
Reports to : Educational Coordinator
Pay Range : Payment per Event (Negotiable)
Job Duties:
- Participating in extensive in-person training conducted by the Education facilitator covering workshop content, learning goals, best practices, and the PBS KIDS brand and series.
- Assembling pre-designed family workshops at early learning centers throughout Jacksonville.
- Picking up/dropping off workshop supplies from WJCT, as needed.
- Conducting check-in at workshops. Making sure all families and children are accounted for.
- Supporting the program evaluation by distributing and/or collecting evaluation tools to/from workshop facilitators, early learning centers, families, event participants, and other relevant stakeholders,
- Submitting workshop summaries and other reporting measures as requested by the WJCT team.
- Supporting the distribution of program participant benefits including tablets, gift cards, books, certificates, and other relevant rewards.
Education and Experience:
- Experience working in an early learning setting or conducting learning experiences for a variety of audiences, is required.
Physical Requirements:
- Prolonged periods of walking, standing, lifting, and talking at workshops.
- Must be able to lift to 40 pounds at times.
- Travel throughout Jacksonville.
Work Location:
- On and Offsite
- Various workshop locations – throughout Jacksonville, FL.
How to apply
If you meet the stated qualifications and want to join our team-oriented workplace, please send a resume and cover letter stating the position of interest and salary requirements to: jobs@wjct.org, or mail to:
WJCT Public Media
Attention HR Department
100 Festival Park Avenue
Jacksonville, Florida 32202
WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.
WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.
WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.