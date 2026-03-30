Job Title: WordPress Developer Department: Digital Media

Reports to: Director of Digital Media

Job Posting Effective Date: 3/30/2026

Job Summary:

WJCT Public Media produces and maintains multiple websites serving the Northeast Florida community. As WJCT continues to expand its digital products and services, it needs to grow a team of skilled web developers who can maintain and accelerate that growth.

Working closely with the Digital Media Director/Lead Developer, the WordPress Developer will serve as the primary developer for Jacksonville Today (jaxtoday.org), WJCT’s daily digital news platform, while also providing development support across its other websites.

Key Duties/Responsibilities:

Serve as the day-to-day developer for Jacksonville Today (jaxtoday.org), maintaining and improving the site’s functionality, performance, and user experience,

Support the Digital Media Director in implementing and maintaining AI-enhanced digital workflows and content operations,

Monitor and maintain codebase and plugin updates for WJCT Public Media’s websites,

Maintain up-to-date technical documentation using consistent and reusable practices,

Assist the Digital Media Director, Editorial Director and Creative Director in building new features and applications for WJCT Public Media’s websites.

Coordinate with the Creative Director to build new web pages and websites according to the visual design intent.

Evaluate and report on WJCT Public Media’s website performance, including analysis of key metrics,

Provide input and occasional support for WJCT Public Media’s other digital products, including the WJCT Public Media app, social media accounts, and smart speaker skills.

Other duties as assigned and/or required

Required Skills/Abilities:

1+ years of professional front-end and/or full-stack development,

Proficiency in basic front-end web technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, and JS,

Competency in coding in at least one scripting language, such as PHP, Python, etc.

Experience building responsive, cross-browser compatible websites and applications,

Experience in WordPress CMS and experience building and customizing WordPress child themes, using hooks, filters, and custom post types/taxonomies.

Able to perform job duties independently or as a member of a team,

Excellent verbal and written communication skills,

Unafraid to dive into new platforms, acquire new knowledge, and execute,

Excellent coding habits, including code reviews and testing,

Experience with Git or other version control systems.

Education and Experience:

Experience with the WordPress REST API, WP CLI, and building custom WordPress plugins,

Experience building pages and posts using the Bricks Builder theme and framework,

Experience using AI-assisted development tools in day-to-day workflows,

Experience with Google Analytics 4 (GA4), specifically goal setting, event tracking, and e-commerce tracking,

Familiarity with working in an agile development environment,

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere, and Audition),

Familiarity with Pantheon.io, Lando local development, and PBS and NPR APIs is a bonus.

Experience working in a media or news organization is a plus.

Physical Requirements: Long periods of being in a stationary position; operating a computer and other office equipment; frequently moving to/from various work areas; frequently communicating by phone and email; frequently remaining in a stationary position during meetings, discerning meeting content, expressing oneself, and exchanging accurate information; frequently moving to/from off-site meeting and/or event locations; occasionally moves supplies and/or equipment weighing up to 20 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

Equipment Used: Computer, internet-connected devices, and standard office equipment. If the employee works remotely, they must provide their own high-speed internet (at least 100 Mbps up and down) and electricity

Working Conditions: While performing the duties of this job, the employee is not exposed to weather conditions, and the noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Hybrid position with weekly in-person meetings and bi-monthly in-person all-staff meetings. Ability to meet regularly in person or via video conference or phone call with team and colleagues.

Work Location:

On-Site

Remote

Hybrid