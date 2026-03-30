Job Title: Full-Stack Web Developer Department: Digital Media

Reports to: Director of Digital Media

Job Posting Effective Date: 3/30/2026

Job Summary:

WJCT Public Media produces and maintains multiple websites serving the Northeast Florida community. As WJCT continues to expand its digital products and services, it needs to grow a team of skilled web developers who can maintain and accelerate that growth.

The Full Stack Web Developer will provide development support across WJCT’s digital properties, including its main website (wjct.org), its radio website (wjctnews.org), its daily digital news platform Jacksonville Today (jaxtoday.org), and the Jacksonville Music Experience local music hub (jaxmusic.org).

Working closely with the Digital Media Director/Lead Developer, this role will develop, test, deploy, and evolve the websites that power the digital services we provide to our community.

Key Duties/Responsibilities:

Develop, test, deploy, and maintain features and applications across WJCT Public Media’s websites using modern web technologies and frameworks,

Build, configure, and maintain AI agent workflows to automate and enhance digital content operations, publishing pipelines, and internal processes.

Collaborate with the Digital Media Director to evaluate and integrate emerging AI tools and platforms into existing digital workflows,

Monitor and maintain codebase and plugin updates for WJCT Public Media’s websites,

Maintain up-to-date technical documentation using consistent and reusable practices,

Collaborate with the Digital Media Director, Editorial Director, and Creative Director to conceptualize and build new features and applications for WJCT Public Media’s websites,

Coordinate with the Creative Director to build new web pages and websites according to the visual design intent.

Evaluate and report on WJCT Public Media’s website performance, including analysis of key metrics,

Provide input and occasional support for WJCT Public Media’s other digital products, including the WJCT Public Media app, social media accounts, and smart speaker skills.

Other duties as assigned and/or required

Required Skills/Abilities:

3+ years of professional front-end and/or full-stack development,

Proficiency in basic front-end web technologies such as HTML5, CSS3, and JS,

Competency in coding in at least one scripting language such as PHP, Python, TypeScript, Go, Rust, Ruby, etc.

Experience building responsive, cross-browser compatible websites and applications,

Able to perform job duties independently or as a member of a team,

Excellent verbal and written communication skills,

Unafraid to dive into new platforms, acquire new knowledge, and execute,

Excellent coding habits, including code reviews and testing,

Experience with Git or other version control systems.

Education and Experience:

Strong proficiency in WordPress CMS, WP CLI, hooks, filters, custom post types/taxonomies, and the WordPress REST API,

Experience building pages and posts using the Bricks Builder theme and framework,

Proficiency in building WordPress plugins and child themes,

Experience using AI-assisted development tools in day-to-day workflows.

Proven experience with Google Analytics 4 (GA4), specifically goal setting, event tracking, and e-commerce tracking,

Familiarity with working in an agile development environment,

Experience integrating data from various back-end REST APIs and databases,

Experience with Adobe Creative Suite (Illustrator, Photoshop, Premiere, and Audition),

Familiarity with Pantheon.io, Lando local development, PBS and NPR APIs, and Grove/Brightspot CMS is a bonus.

Experience working in a media or news organization is a plus.

Physical Requirements: Long periods of being in a stationary position; operating a computer and other office equipment; frequently moving to/from various work areas; frequently communicating by phone and email; frequently remaining in a stationary position during meetings, discerning meeting content, expressing oneself, and exchanging accurate information; frequently moving to/from off-site meeting and/or event locations; occasionally moves supplies and/or equipment weighing up to 20 pounds.

Specific vision abilities required by the job include close vision, distance vision, color vision, peripheral vision, depth perception, and the ability to adjust focus.

Equipment Used: Computer, internet-connected devices, and standard office equipment. If the employee works remotely, they must provide their own high-speed internet (at least 100 Mbps up and down) and electricity

Working Conditions: While performing the duties of this job, the employee is not exposed to weather conditions, and the noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

Hybrid position with weekly in-person meetings and bi-monthly in-person all-staff meetings. Ability to meet regularly in person or via video conference or phone call with team and colleagues.

Work Location:

On-Site

Remote

Hybrid