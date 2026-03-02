Job Description

WJCT seeks an individual to join the Corporate Support Sales team to support sales efforts.

WJCT Public Media is a non-profit, community-owned, and operated public media organization that has served Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958. It uses television, radio, digital media, and live events to help community members learn, share, and grow. The WJCT Public Media umbrella includes the brands News 89.9 FM, Jax PBS TV, Jacksonville Today, and the Jacksonville Music Experience.

Reporting Order

The Corporate Support Account Executive will report directly to the Director of Corporate Support.

Position Summary

The Corporate Support Account Executive will be responsible for soliciting and obtaining underwriting, sponsorship, advertising, and other revenue from businesses and organizations in support of WJCT Public Media and its programs. This position is a member of and contributes to the success of the Corporate Support Underwriting team, providing vital revenue to support WJCT Public Media programs, within the context and culture of philanthropy.

Essential duties include, but are not limited to

Achieve revenue goals across FM, TV, Digital, and Community Initiatives.

Manage and grow a portfolio of corporate underwriting clients, including small and large local businesses and advertising agencies.

Build and sustain strong client relationships; develop customized underwriting and advertising proposals to increase depth of product usage and revenue.

Identify and align client marketing objectives with WJCT audiences using market and audience research insights.

Drive new business development through prospecting, networking, and community engagement.

Negotiate and close customized sponsorship and advertising agreements.

Prepares and writes copy and manages other creative assets; works with peers and manager to ensure compliance with FCC and other regulations and policies.

Works collaboratively across WJCT departments, including Traffic, Events, and Programming, to support revenue generation and client retention.

Reviews and approves monthly client billing, tracks aging, and pursues payment collection.

Represents WJCT Public Media and clients at station events and other community functions.

Engages the community at large; attends regular networking events/meetings or other functions as appropriate to support new business development and client cultivation.

Requirements

Education & Experience Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of (3) years in Sales and Advertising/Marketing

Direct experience in TV/FM Broadcast Media Sales or Direct Sales specifically relating to non-profit fundraising

Must have strong relationship-building experience and familiarity with the Jacksonville area

Other Position Qualifications

Proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Sales Force, Wide Orbit Traffic, and The Media Audit are a plus.

Outstanding attention to detail, committed work ethic, and a strong sense of accountability.

Successful track record of meeting and exceeding sales goals.

Excellent sales, presentation, and relationship-building skills with the ability to communicate effectively—both written and verbal—with diverse audiences across racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds.

Highly self-motivated with strong organizational skills; able to manage multiple priorities and meet deadlines.

Demonstrates discretion, accuracy, and a strong commitment to confidentiality.

Collaborative team player who delivers consistent, high-quality service to internal and external stakeholders and adapts communication across cultures.

Maintains professionalism and composure in fast-paced environments with competing demands.

Fosters an inclusive, cooperative workplace and navigates change and conflict constructively.

Appreciation for and understanding of WJCT Public Media programming and its mission.

A valid driver’s license and use of a personal vehicle are required.

Must be able to work an irregular schedule, including occasional evenings or weekends for station/community events.

Physical Requirements

Long periods of being in a stationary position; operating a computer and other office equipment; frequently moving to/from various work areas; frequently communicating by phone and email; frequently remaining in a stationary position during meetings, discerning meeting content, expressing oneself, and exchanging accurate information; frequently moving to/from off-site meeting and/or event locations; occasionally moves supplies and/or equipment weighing up to 20 pounds.

Working Conditions

Hybrid position with a minimum of three days in the office or as needed by the manager, and for client meetings and events. Weekly in-person sales meetings and bi-monthly in-person staff meetings. Ability to meet regularly in person or via video conference or phone call with clients, team, and colleagues.

WJCT Public Media EEO Statement: WJCT Public Media is an equal-opportunity, equal access employer. WJCT Public Media’s employment decisions are based on applicants’ qualifications for the positions being considered. These decisions are made with no regard to race, sex, national origin, color, age, disability, veteran status, pregnancy, sexual orientation, religion, or any other protected status.

WJCT Public Media Statement of Diversity: WJCT Public Media values the unique thoughts and ideas diverse voices bring to our organization and to our community, and we pride ourselves on being an employer where individuals are given the respect, acceptance and support needed to achieve their professional best.

WJCT Public Media A Drug-Free Workplace: WJCT Public Media is committed to providing a safe and productive work environment for our employees. As such, candidates being considered for employment with WJCT Public Media will be required to complete a pre-employment drug screen prior to any confirmation of offers.