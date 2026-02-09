Job Title: Reporter, Investigations

Department: News/Jacksonville Today

Reports to: Senior News Editor

Job Posting Effective Date: 2/9/2026

Job Summary:

Jacksonville Today, a nonprofit media outlet delivering public-service journalism, is looking for a reporter to cover the policies and impact of local government with a keen focus on accountability. The ideal candidate has a track record of telling complex stories in engaging and memorable ways. The beat will emphasize watchdog and investigative reporting on public officials at all levels of government, as well as private entities, as necessary.

Supervisory Responsibilities: None

Duties/Responsibilities:

Reporting on Jacksonville’s government agencies;

Reporting on elected and appointed officials who represent Northeast Florida in the Florida Legislature and Congress;

Reporting on the local governments of Duval County’s Beaches communities, as well as Clay County and Nassau County, as assigned;

Filing stories for jaxtoday.org and the Jacksonville Today newsletter;

Contributing multimedia elements (photos, videos, audio recordings) for social media and radio broadcasts, as assigned;

Appearing occasionally on WJCT News 89.9 talk shows, the Reporter’s Notebook podcast, and other local media to promote stories.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Impeccable research, writing, and reporting skills;

Experience requesting public records;

Rock-solid journalistic ethics;

Experience publishing with content management systems (ideally WordPress);

Self-directed, can work unsupervised on a deadline.

Preferred Requirements:

Data journalism experience;

Demonstrated ability to break news;

Track record of uncovering wrongdoing;

Knowledge of Northeast Florida’s politics and major issues;

Photojournalism.

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications, or related field;

At least 2 to 5 years of reporting news for the web or print.

Required Equipment/Software/Programs:

Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, Chat);

WordPress;

Rank Math SEO;

Smartphone photography and videography;

Digital audio recorder;

AP Newsroom.

Physical Requirements: Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer

Work Location: This position is primarily located in thenewsroom, with some flexibility.

Jacksonville Today, a member of The Institute for Nonprofit News, is independent and locally owned and operated by WJCT Public Media. It produces the daily Jacksonville Today newsletter and publishes jaxtoday.org.