Reporter, Engagement

Job Title: Reporter, Engagement

Department: News/Jacksonville Today

Reports to: Newsletter Writer/Engagement Editor

Job Posting Effective Date: 2/9/2026

Job Summary:

Jacksonville Today, a nonprofit media outlet delivering public-service journalism across the Northeast Florida region, is looking for a journalist to focus on increasing audience engagement through reporting, social media, and in-person community outreach. Building on Jacksonville Today’s proven track record of nonprofit, audience-responsive journalism, the right candidate will help expand our newsroom’s reach and double down on our mission to provide vitally relevant information to the community. 

Supervisory Responsibilities: None

Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Help solicit and then report on reader-submitted questions to create a steady publication schedule of #AskJAXTDY story posts; 
  • Contribute to Jacksonville Today’s social media presence by posting news stories and reporter-shot videos; 
  • Along with members of the news, digital, and audience teams, strategize on social media platforms and tools to maximize engagement and reach; 
  • Contribute to the creation of the forthcoming Sunday edition of Jacksonville Today
  • Help solicit and write the daily “Little bit of joy” for the Jacksonville Today newsletter and website;
  • Track reader feedback to help inform other reporting, including on How to Jax guides, Your Take comment sections, and the Favorite Restaurants guide
  • Help coordinate and execute Jacksonville Today’s presence at community events, including in-person listening sessions. 
  • Represent Jacksonville Today at certain community events.  

Minimum Requirements:

  • Rock-solid journalistic ethics;
  • At least a year of experience writing/reporting for print or web publications;
  • Impeccable research and writing skills; 
  • Ability to thrive in a daily-deadline environment. 

Preferred Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field;
  • Experience posting social media content for a news organization; 
  • Track record of growing engagement through social media; 
  • Familiarity with Northeast Florida. 

Required Equipment/Software/Programs:

  • Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, Chat); 
  • WordPress;
  • Rank Math SEO;
  • Smartphone photography and videography;   
  • Buffer social media posting; 
  • Instagram; 
  • Canva; 
  • Photoshop. 

Physical Requirements: Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer

Work Location: The position is primarily located in thenewsroom, with some flexibility. 

Jacksonville Today, a member of The Institute for Nonprofit News, is independent and locally owned and operated by WJCT Public Media. It produces the daily Jacksonville Today newsletter and publishes jaxtoday.org.