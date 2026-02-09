Job Title: Reporter, Engagement

Department: News/Jacksonville Today

Reports to: Newsletter Writer/Engagement Editor

Job Posting Effective Date: 2/9/2026

Job Summary:

Jacksonville Today, a nonprofit media outlet delivering public-service journalism across the Northeast Florida region, is looking for a journalist to focus on increasing audience engagement through reporting, social media, and in-person community outreach. Building on Jacksonville Today’s proven track record of nonprofit, audience-responsive journalism, the right candidate will help expand our newsroom’s reach and double down on our mission to provide vitally relevant information to the community.

Supervisory Responsibilities: None

Duties/Responsibilities:

Help solicit and then report on reader-submitted questions to create a steady publication schedule of #AskJAXTDY story posts;

Contribute to Jacksonville Today’s social media presence by posting news stories and reporter-shot videos;

Along with members of the news, digital, and audience teams, strategize on social media platforms and tools to maximize engagement and reach;

Contribute to the creation of the forthcoming Sunday edition of Jacksonville Today

Help solicit and write the daily “Little bit of joy” for the Jacksonville Today newsletter and website;

Track reader feedback to help inform other reporting, including on How to Jax guides, Your Take comment sections, and the Favorite Restaurants guide

Help coordinate and execute Jacksonville Today’s presence at community events, including in-person listening sessions.

Represent Jacksonville Today at certain community events.

Minimum Requirements:

Rock-solid journalistic ethics;

At least a year of experience writing/reporting for print or web publications;

Impeccable research and writing skills;

Ability to thrive in a daily-deadline environment.

Preferred Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field;

Experience posting social media content for a news organization;

Track record of growing engagement through social media;

Familiarity with Northeast Florida.

Required Equipment/Software/Programs:

Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, Chat);

WordPress;

Rank Math SEO;

Smartphone photography and videography;

Buffer social media posting;

Instagram;

Canva;

Photoshop.

Physical Requirements: Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer

Work Location: The position is primarily located in thenewsroom, with some flexibility.

Jacksonville Today, a member of The Institute for Nonprofit News, is independent and locally owned and operated by WJCT Public Media. It produces the daily Jacksonville Today newsletter and publishes jaxtoday.org.