Job Title: Reporter, Engagement
Department: News/Jacksonville Today
Reports to: Newsletter Writer/Engagement Editor
Job Posting Effective Date: 2/9/2026
Job Summary:
Jacksonville Today, a nonprofit media outlet delivering public-service journalism across the Northeast Florida region, is looking for a journalist to focus on increasing audience engagement through reporting, social media, and in-person community outreach. Building on Jacksonville Today’s proven track record of nonprofit, audience-responsive journalism, the right candidate will help expand our newsroom’s reach and double down on our mission to provide vitally relevant information to the community.
Supervisory Responsibilities: None
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Help solicit and then report on reader-submitted questions to create a steady publication schedule of #AskJAXTDY story posts;
- Contribute to Jacksonville Today’s social media presence by posting news stories and reporter-shot videos;
- Along with members of the news, digital, and audience teams, strategize on social media platforms and tools to maximize engagement and reach;
- Contribute to the creation of the forthcoming Sunday edition of Jacksonville Today
- Help solicit and write the daily “Little bit of joy” for the Jacksonville Today newsletter and website;
- Track reader feedback to help inform other reporting, including on How to Jax guides, Your Take comment sections, and the Favorite Restaurants guide
- Help coordinate and execute Jacksonville Today’s presence at community events, including in-person listening sessions.
- Represent Jacksonville Today at certain community events.
Minimum Requirements:
- Rock-solid journalistic ethics;
- At least a year of experience writing/reporting for print or web publications;
- Impeccable research and writing skills;
- Ability to thrive in a daily-deadline environment.
Preferred Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or a related field;
- Experience posting social media content for a news organization;
- Track record of growing engagement through social media;
- Familiarity with Northeast Florida.
Required Equipment/Software/Programs:
- Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, Chat);
- WordPress;
- Rank Math SEO;
- Smartphone photography and videography;
- Buffer social media posting;
- Instagram;
- Canva;
- Photoshop.
Physical Requirements: Prolonged periods of sitting at a desk and working on a computer
Work Location: The position is primarily located in thenewsroom, with some flexibility.
Jacksonville Today, a member of The Institute for Nonprofit News, is independent and locally owned and operated by WJCT Public Media. It produces the daily Jacksonville Today newsletter and publishes jaxtoday.org.