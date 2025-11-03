President and CEO – WJCT Public Media

WJCT Public Media is the community-owned and operated public media organization serving Jacksonville and the First Coast since 1958. WJCT uses television, radio, digital media, and live events to bring unparalleled news, entertainment, and educational programming and services to 1.7 million citizens in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

WJCT operates television stations Jax PBS, Jax PBS Create, Jax PBS Kids, and Jax PBS More! as well as NPR member radio station WJCT News 89.9 and their associated digital platforms. Highlighted programming includes the digital-first Jacksonville Today daily newsletter, the call-in program First Coast Connect, the annual Be My Neighbor Day community event, and the Family & Community Learning Workshops, which take place across Jacksonville.

The Opportunity:

The President and CEO of WJCT Public Media serves as the organization’s chief executive, responsible for ensuring the effective operation, sustainability, and growth of the organization. This leader guides the strategic vision, champions innovation, and represents WJCT Public Media within the community and industry. Acting as the principal fundraiser and a visible public figure, the President and CEO advances the organization’s mission while building trust and strong relationships with staff, boards, donors, and stakeholders.

Ideal Candidate:

The ideal candidate is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in broadcasting and media leadership who can guide WJCT Public Media through growth and transformation. This leader has a proven record of running organizations, large divisions, or major departments while thinking strategically to balance operational excellence with innovation. They possess the presence, integrity, and interpersonal skills to inspire teams, cultivate donor and community relationships, and engage boards and stakeholders effectively. Above all, they understand, appreciate, and will be a passionate defender of the vital role that public media plays in local communities.

To learn more and to submit your application, please visit: https://driwaterstonehc.com/position/ceo-wjct/

